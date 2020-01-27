Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigations he was looking for, says Bolton

Advertisement

By: New York Times | Washington |

Updated: January 27, 2020 7:43:10 AM

John Bolton, then the National Security Adviser, at an event at the Oval White House Office in Washington, July 19, 2020. Concepts from the Bolton Book outline the possible testimony of the former National Security Adviser if he was summoned as a witness in the trial of the President’s removal. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times)

Advertisement

(Written by Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt)

President Donald Trump told his national security adviser in August 2019 that he wanted to continue to freeze $ 391 million in security aid to Ukraine until civil servants there helped investigate Democrats, including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript from former adviser John Bolton.

The president’s statement, as described by Bolton, could defend an important element of his accusation: that the backlog in aid was independent of Trump’s requests that Ukraine announce investigations into his alleged enemies, including former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company while his father was in office.

Bolton’s explosive report on the issue at the center of Trump’s indictment process, the third in American history, was included in the designs of a manuscript he has distributed over the past few weeks to close employees. He also sent a draft to the White House for a standard assessment process for a number of current and former government officials who write books.

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for President Donald Trump, attends a Keep America Great meeting in Manchester, N.H., August 15, 2019. (Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times)

Several people described Bolton’s story about the Ukraine affair.

The book presents a sketch of what Bolton could testify if he is called as a witness in the process of depositing the Senate, the people said. The White House could use the pre-publication review process, which has no set timetable, to postpone or even kill the publication of the book or to omit important passages.

On dozens of pages, Bolton described how the Ukrainian affair unfolded for a few months until he left the White House in September. He described not only the private contempt of the President of Ukraine, but also new details about senior government officials who have tried publicly to circumvent the involvement.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo, for example, privately acknowledged that there was no basis for claims by the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that the ambassador to Ukraine was corrupt and believed that Giuliani might have acted on behalf of other clients, Bolton wrote.

Bolton also said that after the President’s telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine in July, he and Attorney General William Barr expressed concern about Giuliani, who was pursuing a Ukraine-led shadow policy, and Barr said the President had him mentioned on the phone call. A Barr spokeswoman denied hearing about Bolton’s call; the ministry of justice has said he only heard about it in mid-August.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, leaves the Capitol after a closed statement in Washington, October 11, 2019. (Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times)

And the White House acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was present for at least one phone call where the president and Giuliani discussed the ambassador, Bolton wrote. Mulvaney told staff that he would always leave when the president spoke to his lawyer to protect their client-client privilege.

At a previously reported meeting on May 23, where top advisers and senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Informed him of their trip to Kiev for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump scolded Ukraine for attempting to harm him and called a conspiracy theory about a hacked Democratic server, according to Bolton.

Charles J. Cooper, a lawyer for Bolton, declined to comment. The White House did not answer questions about Bolton’s claims, and representatives for Johnson, Pompeo, and Mulvaney did not respond to emails and calls for comments on Sunday afternoon.

Bolton’s submission of the book to the White House may have provided White House lawyers with direct insight into what Bolton would say if he was summoned to testify at Trump’s charges. It also raised concerns with some of his advisers that they should stop Bolton from witnessing, according to two people who were familiar with their concerns.

The White House has ordered Bolton and other key officials who are firsthand aware of Trump’s actions not to cooperate in the investigation of allegations. Bolton said in a statement this month that he would testify if he was summoned.

In recent days, some White House officials have described Bolton as a dissatisfied former employee, saying that he had made notes that he should have left when he left the administration.

John Bolton, then the National Security Adviser, while President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Caen, France, June 6, 2019. (Doug Mills / The New York Times)

Trump told reporters last week that he didn’t want Bolton to testify and said he could harm national security, even though he just spoke out publicly.

“The problem with John is that it’s a national security issue,” Trump said at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. “He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think about leaders. What happens if he reveals what I think about a certain leader and it is not very positive? “

“It’s going to make work very difficult,” he added.

The trial against deposing the senate could end on Friday without witness testimony. Both House and Senate Democrats have been insisting for weeks on including new witnesses and documents that did not come up during the House hearings to be honest, with an emphasis on convincing the handful of Republican senators they would need have to succeed.

But a week after the trial, most lawmakers say that the chances of 51 senators agreeing to call witnesses are not decreasing.

Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader of the Senate, said the Bolton manuscript underlined the need to testify, and the impeachment managers of the House demanded that the Senate vote for him. “There is no doubt that Mr. Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the president’s defense,” they said in a statement.

Republicans, however, were usually silent; a spokesperson for the senate leader, senator Mitch McConnell from Kentucky, declined to comment.

According to different partners, Bolton wants to testify for different reasons. He believes that he has relevant information at his disposal and has also expressed concern that if his report of the Ukraine affair does not appear until after the trial, he is accused of withholding to increase his book sales.

Bolton, 71, a part of conservative national security circles since his days in the Reagan government, joined the White House in 2018 after several people recommended him to the president, including Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.

But Bolton and Trump requested each other during various global crises, including Iranian aggression, Trump’s attitude toward Russia and, ultimately, Ukraine. Bolton was also often at odds with Pompeo and Mulvaney during his time in administration.

The key to Bolton’s report on Ukraine is an exchange during a meeting with the president in August after Trump returned from vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Bolton caught up with $ 391 million in congress appropriated assistance to Ukraine for his war in the east of the country against separatists with Russian support. Officials had frozen the aid and a deadline threatened to send him to Kiev, Bolton noted.

He, Pompeo, and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper had urged the president nearly twelve times in the last few weeks to release the aid after senior officials working on Ukraine issues began to complain about the delay, Bolton wrote. Trump had effectively rejected them and expressed his long-standing grievances about Ukraine, which combined legitimate efforts by some Ukrainians to support his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, with unsupported accusations and outright conspiracy theories about the country, an important American ally.

Giuliani had also spent months heating up the paranoia of the US ambassador to Ukraine at that time, Marie L. Yovanovitch, claiming that she was openly anti-Trump and had to be rejected. Trump had her removed already in April 2018 during a private dinner with two Giuliani employees and others, a recording of the conversation that was made public on Saturday.

In his discussion with Bolton in August 2019, the president seemed to focus on the theories that Giuliani had shared with him, and replied to Bolton’s question that he would rather not send help to Ukraine until officials had all the materials they had about the Russian investigation about Biden and supporters of Clinton in Ukraine.

The president often refers to multiple opponents in his harangues, and he regularly gathers the law enforcement officials who conducted the Russian investigation with Democrats and other perceived enemies, as he seemed to do in a conversation with Bolton.

Bolton also described other important moments in the print campaign, including Pompeo’s private recognition to him last spring that Giuliani’s claims about Yovanovitch had no basis and that Giuliani might have wanted to remove her because she might have focused on his clients who were dealing with Ukraine while they wanted to fight corruption.

Yovanovitch, a Canadian immigrant whose parents fled the Soviet Union and the Nazis, was a well-regarded career diplomat who was known as a powerful fighter against corruption in Ukraine. She was abruptly removed last year and said the president had lost faith in her, although a boss assured her that she “had done nothing wrong.”

Bolton also said he had warned White House lawyers that Giuliani may have used his work with the president to help his private clients.

In the trial of accusation, Trump himself had hoped that his defense would call a series of people to testify that he had nothing to do with his efforts with regard to Ukraine, including Hunter Biden, to formulate the case of Democrats. But McConnell repeatedly told the president that witnesses could backfire and that the White House followed its leadership.

McConnell and other Senate Republicans, working with Trump’s lawyers, have fought their own rhetorical struggle for weeks to keep their colleagues inside the marquee on the issue of witnessing, with clear success. Two of the four Republican senators who were open to witnessing in the last few days have made notes of skepticism about the wisdom of the Senate to give a testimony that the House did not receive.

Since the Bolton statement, White House advisers have offered the possibility of going to court to try to obtain a restrictive order to stop him from speaking. Such an order would be unprecedented, but any attempt to secure it could succeed in legally linking his testimony and deterring Republican moderates from having the process dragged when the outcome seems clear.

Download the Indian Express app for the latest world news

.

Advertisement