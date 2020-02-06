Trump supporters hacked Iowa Caucus results by clogging the lines

Advertisement

Supporters of President Donald Trump are said to have flooded a telephone hotline through which the leaders of the democratic district after the Iowa Caucus reported the results on Tuesday. This happened after the hotline number had been published on the right wall of 4chan together with the request to “block the lines”.

Bloomberg News reports: On Thursday morning, the Iowa Democratic Party confirmed that “an unusually high number of incoming calls came in on its caucus hotline,” including “supporters of President Trump who called to express their displeasure with the Democratic Party.” The unsettled and sometimes hostile calls contributed to the delay in the Iowa Democratic Party’s reporting of results, but in no way compromised the integrity of the information collected or the accuracy of the reported records, ”the party said. The Trump campaign said it had no knowledge of the supporters who called the hotline on Wednesday night.

More from NBC News: An Iowa Democratic Party official said the influx of calls to the hotline included “supporters of President Trump who called to express their displeasure with the Democratic Party.” In a policy-related area of ​​the 4-channel side forum, the phone number of the Iowa Democratic Party was repeatedly posted, which was found by a simple Google search, both as screenshots and in plain text together with instructions. “You have to submit the results now. Very long hold times are reported. The phone line is blocked, ”said a user at 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday, two hours after the start of the caucuses. “Oh oh, how unfortunate it would be for some nonsense drivers to plug the lines,” another anonymous user replied sarcastically. Some users interfered, put alleged waiting times on hold, and begged others to “plug the lines [and] make the callers”.

