The image of a windswept Donald Trump, which appears to show a dramatic tan line through his blown back blond hair, has gone viral – which hashtag #orangeface has caused it to be trending on Twitter.

This image was published late Friday afternoon on an unverified Twitter account called White House Photos, which describes itself as an account of a “White House correspondent, journalist, photographer, poet, and vegetarian” named “William Moon”.

Shortly thereafter, White House Photos tweeted a black and white version of the picture with the headline: “Today Donald Trump was dancing with the sunset and high winds as he walked from Marine One on the South Lawn to the Oval Office .. Photo by William Moon in white House on February 7th, 2020. ”

Trump, who is known for his sensitive demeanor, didn’t take this picture well and said on Twitter about the black and white version on Saturday: “More Fake News. This was photoshoppt, of course, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to be humiliated! “

White house photos

(@Photowhitehouse)

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

February 7, 2020

Although there are other Trump photos at that time that show brown lines, the contrast isn’t that dramatic, Vox stressed – which raises questions about its authenticity. A tweet from White House Photos later said: “This picture was never provided with photoshops, but with the photo app of the Apple smartphone to adjust the color of the picture.”

People on the internet weren’t too worried about his authenticity – or Trump’s hurt feelings – when he mocked him.

One user wrote: “The impeachment mark never washes off.”

And in a meme was the title: “Tupperware after you have stored spaghetti in it.”