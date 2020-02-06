Advertisement

The evening news from CBS and NBC on Thursday lamented Donald Trump’s response to his acquittal. CBS called it a “stark contrast” to Bill Clinton’s supposedly worthy response. NBC was annoyed that the The President has destroyed the non-partisan tradition of the National Prayer Breakfast, (Forget that Obama also mixed politics.)

In the CBS Evening News, White House correspondent Ben Tracy was annoyed: “The president wasn’t repentant. He only apologized to his family. “He compared:” The hour-long, largely blank performance was a stark contrast to Bill Clinton’s less than two-minute speech after his acquittal in 1999. ”

The reporter then played a 1999 Clinton video: “I want to tell the American people again how sorry I am.” Tracy rebuked, “Today was about the President’s repayment aimed at Mr. Trump’s political opponents.”

Over in the NBC Nightly News, Peter Alexander was concerned about the National Prayer Breakfast and the “breaking” of traditions:

ALEXANDER: It was not the first time today that the President attacked the only Republican who joined the Democrats to remove him. Previously, the bipartisan tradition of the national prayer breakfast was destroyed by cutting both Romney and Nancy Pelosi’s spokeswoman.

TRUMP: I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they know what’s wrong, nor do I like people who say “I pray for you” when they know it’s not.

Of course as NBCNews.com In February 2016, Obama recalled that he used breakfast for partisan purposes. The heading of February 4, 2016 read: “Obama mixes piety and politics at the National Prayer BreakfastRon Allen explained:

It was not difficult not to hear the undertones in the background.

The president reiterated the government’s continuing criticism of Republican candidates running for office that exploit the nation’s fears of becoming their party’s candidate.

“Fear can result in us fighting back or trying to control a sinister” other, “” Obama said.

Transcripts are below. Click “Expand” to learn more:

NORAH O’DONNELL: President Trump drove a victory lap just one day after his acquittal through the Senate, holding up headlines from newspapers whose subscriptions he canceled, and mixed calls to followers and presented them to his enemies. Ben Tracy reports from the White House tonight

BEN TRACY: President Trump entered the Ostraum with his supporters and demanded victory, but also painted himself a victim.

DONALD TRUMP: We went through hell unfairly, didn’t do anything wrong.

TRACY: Then he broadcast complaints for three years.

TRUMP: They were dirty bulls. They were goodies and liars. Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bull (beeping).

TRACY: The President wasn’t contrite. He only apologized to his family.

TRUMP: Because they have to be faked, a lazy deal from some very bad and sick people.

TRACY: The one-hour, largely blank performance was a stark contrast to Bill Clinton’s less than two-minute speech after his acquittal in 1999.

BILL CLINTON: I want to tell the American people again how sorry I am.

TRACY: Today was about the President’s repayment aimed at Mr. Trump’s political opponents.

TRUMP: Adam Schiff is a malicious, terrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a terrible person.

TRACY: At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, the speaker returned the favor.

SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: He’ll be charged forever, no matter what he says or what headlines he wants to wear.

TRACY: President Trump doesn’t hide his contempt for Mitt Romney, the only Republican senator who voted for the conviction.

MITT ROMNEY: My faith is at the heart of who I am.

TRACY: This morning, President Trump questioned that at the national prayer breakfast.

TRUMP: I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong.

TRACY: In his speech today, President Trump also resisted the investigation into his 2016 campaign. Attorney General Bill Barr was here in the White House for this speech. He now says that all investigations of 2020 candidates must be approved by him. Norah?

——-

PETER ALEXANDER: It was not the first time today that the President attacked the only Republican who joined the Democrats to remove him. Previously, the bipartisan tradition of the national prayer breakfast was destroyed by cutting both Romney and Nancy Pelosi’s spokeswoman.

DONALD TRUMP: I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say “I pray for you” when they know it’s not.