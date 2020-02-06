Advertisement

In his first public comments since the Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump said he was “horribly tested by some very dishonest and corrupt people.”

Published on February 6, 2020 at 11:35 pm

WASHINGTON DC, USA – President Donald Trump said on February 6 that he had suffered a “terrible ordeal” during his impeachment.

In his first public comments since he was acquitted of congressional abuse of power and disability by the Senate, he said he had “been subjected to a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people”.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and seriously harm our nation,” he said at a television prayer breakfast with a Washington Who’s Who.

In an unusually scratchy voice, Trump noted that he would make a statement later in the White House. He said he would discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment should not go on.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong,” Trump apparently said to Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican who voted to condemn the president. Romney cited his confidence in the explanation of his vote in the Senate on Wednesday February 5th.

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when they know it isn’t,” Trump said in a clear reference to his main democratic opponent, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said on several occasions that she prayed for the president.

He added: “So many people have been injured and we cannot allow that, and I will discuss this a little later in the White House.” – Rappler.com