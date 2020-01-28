Advertisement

Trump sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office and said his plan “makes sense for everyone” (AP / File)

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he will announce his long-delayed announcement Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday and he believes that the Palestinians will eventually agree, despite their refusal to address the issue.

Trump sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office and said his plan “makes sense for everyone.” Of the Palestinians, Trump said, “It is something they would like,” but he refused to say what it would be like, be good to them.

Trump will make joint remarks with Netanyahu in the White House on Tuesday to outline his plan that US officials intend to give an impetus to resolving one of the most persistent conflicts in the world.

Palestinians fear that the plan will spoil their hopes for an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, territories that Israel conquered in the 1967 Middle East War.

“They probably won’t want it at first,” Trump said. “But I think they will eventually … It’s very good for them. It’s even overly good for them. So we’ll see what happens. Now without them, we don’t do the deal and that’s fine.”

Trump added, “We think there is a very good chance that they are going to want this.”

After his session with Netanyahu, Trump met separately with Benny Gantz, head of the Israeli centrist Blue and White Party, who is the rival of the right-wing prime minister in an election on March 2.

Palestinian leaders say they were not invited to Washington for Trump’s presentation of his long secret peace blueprint and that no plan could work without them.

“We reject it and we demand that the international community is not a partner because it contradicts the principles of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday. “It is nothing but a plan to end the Palestinian cause.”

Palestinians have refused to deal with the Trump government in protest against its pro-Israeli policy, such as moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the eastern half of the Palestinians looking for a future capital .

DIVERSION

Trump’s two days of meeting with the Israelis are in contrast to a trial in the Republican-led senate weighing articles of deposition filed against the Republican President by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

But whether it will really begin the long-term efforts to bring Israelis and Palestinians together is far from certain.

Palestinians have denounced a $ 50 billion economic revival plan that the Trump government prepared last July to abolish Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, because the proposal did not affect Israeli occupation.

The hope of the White House was that support from both Netanyahu and Gantz would provide momentum.

If both Israeli leaders are present, domestic Israeli political tensions will be removed, an American source who is familiar with internal deliberations said.

“The reason … is it depolitizes this to the point that, whatever happens on March 2, the two leaders of the two largest parties could potentially be supportive,” the source said.

The Trump plan is the result of three years of efforts from senior advisors Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, and Jason Greenblatt, who left the government last fall.

The proposal, which is more than 50 pages long, aims to address some of the most difficult issues that separate the two sides, such as the status of Jerusalem.

PALESTINIAN THUMB DOWN

But the Palestinians mentioned Trump’s proposal in the water before it was even published.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said that Washington can no longer be regarded as an honest mediator. In addition to the actions he did on January 27 (ok in Jerusalem, Trump raised hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Palestinian and Arab sources aware of the set-up fear that it will bribe the Palestinians to accept the Israeli occupation, which could be a prelude to Israel annexing about half of the West Bank, including the majority of the Jordan Valley, the most strategic and fertile strip of the territory.

Further obstacles to a peace agreement are the expansion of Israeli settlements on occupied land and the emergence of power in Gaza from the Islamic Hamas movement, which is formally committed to Israel’s destruction.

The Trump government has reversed US policy for decades when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer regarded Israeli settlements in the West Bank country as contrary to international law.

Palestinians and most of the international community regard the settlements as illegal. Israel disputes this.

Netanyahu, an experienced right-wing leader, is confronted with political and legal problems at home while on his way to his third election in less than a year, and was charged in November. He denies any misconduct.

Netanyahu’s main domestic political rival, Gantz, a former centrist general, lifted his objection last week to publish the peace plan before the Israeli elections in March. He had previously seen it as interference in the mood.

