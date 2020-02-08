Trump receives the Ronseal treatment after a sharp gust of wind reveals questionable tan lines

Advertisement

Donald Trump quickly turned into a viral meme today after a sharp gust of wind revealed some questionable tan lines.

A photo of the president walking across the southern lawn of the White House is widely shared on social media after a tweet of the interest of the @photowhitehouse account in people.

Advertisement

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the southern lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

– White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) 7 February 2020

The photo in the tweet shows the hair of the president blowing in the wind, with questionable color lines on his face.

It is unclear whether the strong contrast of the color is a brown line, or a result of poor makeup mixing.

Anyway, that has not prevented Twitter from acting and doing its thing.

#Trump #Ronseal pic.twitter.com/dx4pMcmDnU

– HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) 8 February 2020

‘oops #Trump #Heinz pic.twitter.com/nuhWGlWTmI

– HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) 8 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/WLduTBoFJc

– Sarah Dempster (@ Dempster2000) February 8, 2020

Related: Donald Trump is now free to steal a second term

The post Trump gets the Ronseal treatment after a sharp gust of wind reveals that doubtful tan lines first appeared on The London Economic.