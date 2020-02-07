Trump praises Xi for coping with the Corona virus outbreak when the death toll exceeds 600

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

President Trump on Friday praised Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping for dealing with the country’s recent outbreak of the corona virus as a casualty of the 600-year-old epidemic.

“I just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi of China. He is strong, sharp, and focused on leading the corona virus counter-attack, ”Trump wrote on Twitter. “There is a lot of discipline in China as President Xi emphatically leads a very successful operation. We work closely with China to help! “

While Xi did not thank the president during the call, Chinese leader Trump wanted to assure Trump that the outbreak was under control.

“We are confident and able to overcome the epidemic,” said Xi. By Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China had risen to 31,161, killing 636 people.

China has taken draconian measures to stop the spread of the disease. In some major cities, citizens are only allowed to leave their homes every two days, and public gatherings such as weddings and funerals are prohibited. There have been cases where local authorities have padlocked citizens in their homes to carry out quarantine measures.

The Trump administration has prohibited foreigners who have recently visited China from entering the U.S. and has imposed a 14-day quarantine on any U.S. citizen or family returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak.

The Chinese State Department said on Monday that the United States had “continually caused and spread panic about the corona virus.”

