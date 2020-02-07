Advertisement

President Donald Trump plans to oust a national security official who testified against him in his impeachment process, Bloomberg News.

The release of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council is expected to be part of a broader cleanup of NSC personnel who are not believed to be loyal to the President.

And it’s probably just the start of Trump’s post-acquittal vengeance.

“We are in the phase of burgeoning authoritarianism,” former White House ethic tsar Walter Schaub wrote on Thursday evening on Twitter to highlight Trump’s recent threat to the GOP senators.

– The senators are preparing to pursue the whistleblower

– DHS is going to New York

– Barr investigates DOJ staff for an investigation into Trump

– Barr issued a policy that requires the DOJ’s investigation into Trump or his political rivals to go through Barr

This is just the beginning.

– Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 7, 2020

Washington Post notes: Some presidential aides discuss the removal or reassignment of several government officials who testified during the impeachment investigation, according to aides and advisers who, like others, discussed the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans. Meanwhile, the Senate Committee chairs are preparing their investigations into Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine while his father Joe was Vice President. … (Trump) spoke to aides about removing other national security officers who testified or worked with house democrats. Trump called her disloyal and asked if he should continue to eradicate his national security personnel after he was removed from office. He remains angry that so many people testified in his administration last year, according to the president’s allies.

Stephanie Grisham: I think he (Trump) will also talk about how horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for it.

So now it’s the revenge phase 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PWoX7Jn7HR

– “Fras🌊 ppl’s🌊 Choice (@ fras99) February 6, 2020

Politico reports that Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote for Trump’s conviction, is high on the President’s list of goals:

Romney isn’t the only one in the Trump administration’s crosshairs. Two Republican senators sent a letter to the secret service asking for information about Hunter Biden’s journey during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president. This was part of an attempt to investigate that Trump was unable to launch Ukraine. “People should be held accountable,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham warned in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday morning. “The Democrats should not only be held accountable for what they did to the President and his family, but also to the country.” Another move in the Justice Department had also made Trump’s critics concerned that the Trump administration was also taking steps to protect the president from further scrutiny. Attorney General Bill Barr issued a memo in which he had to approve his own investigations into a presidential candidate for 2020. Barr has long been skeptical of the probe that was introduced in the 2016 Trump campaign.

According to Salon, Trump creates a nixonical “enemy list” led by former national security adviser John Bolton:

Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair said on Monday: “The Republicans who have been informed about Trump’s thinking believe the president wants to take revenge on his opponents.”

“It’s payback time,” an anonymous Republican lawmaker told Vanity Fair. “He has an enemy list that grows day by day.”

Sherman said talks with Republicans familiar with the President’s plans included, among others, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler (DN.Y.) , Senator Mitt, named Romney, R-Utah, and Bolton, whom Sherman found “to be at the top of the list.”

“Trump wants Bolton to be investigated,” Sherman said.

More from Twitter below.

