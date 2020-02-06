Advertisement

President Trump with Senator Romney during an e-cigarette regulation meeting in Washington on November 22, 2019. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

President Trump highlighted Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, saying, “I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong.”

Advertisement

Romney, the only Republican from either Chamber of Congress to support Trump’s impeachment, voted on Wednesday to convict Trump for the first article on abuse of power.

Romney explained the decision in an interview with The Atlantic, calling his voice “the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make in my life”. His oath of senate, taken before God to maintain and defend the constitution, drove his conviction forward.

“I went through a very thorough analysis and search process and I prayed for that process,” said Romney. “But I don’t pretend that God told me what to do … I’m subject to my own conscience.”

Trump went to Twitter after midnight on Wednesday to beat Romney for the move. “If the presidential candidate @MittRomney had failed, he would have had to use the same energy and rage to defeat a stalled Barack Obama that he hypocritically did to me. He could have won the election,” said Trump, the Romney campaign in the Utah Senate in 2018.

Romney’s Republican colleagues also criticized the decision, with some targeting the senator himself while others adopting a more conciliatory tone.

Trump spoke at the prayer breakfast and apparently shot the present speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi.

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when they know that this isn’t the case,” Trump said, referring to Pelosi’s comment to a reporter in December.

House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, blames a reporter who asked if she “hated” Trump: “I hate nobody. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always prays for the President with me, when it comes to such words “https://t.co/yWJRPBQJN2 pic.twitter.com/0tIphvrYYB

– CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 5, 2019

“If they don’t accuse you of anything, should you like them? It’s not easy, but I’m doing my best,” Trump concluded.