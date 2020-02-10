Trump - National Alliance for Public Charter Schools Slams Administration

Advertisement

President Donald Trump speaks before his acquittal at the White House on February 6, 2020. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

The country’s leading public charter organization pushed through President Trump’s proposed 2021 budget to “calm” school choice by merging the Federal Charter Schools program into a block grant that should be managed at state and local levels to reduce costs.

“President Trump has repeatedly stressed that the choice of school is a priority for his administration, but if this budget comes into effect, families in need will have fewer school opportunities,” said Nina Rees, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools in a statement on the recently released budget. She added that the decision would only strengthen the increasing anti-charter sentiment in the modern democratic party.

“The President’s proposal to combine the Charter Schools program with a block grant with other federal education programs would jeopardize the ability of community leaders to start new schools, as this puts too much power in the hands of anti-charter politicians at the state level Rees explained.

Prominent Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are both against the expansion of charter schools, while Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are against the expansion of for-profit charters.

The White House budget for the Department of Education for 2021 lowers the agency’s annual budget by 7.8 percent to $ 66.6 billion. As part of the cut, the Trump administration will bundle all 29 funding programs into a single block grant of $ 19.4 billion to promote government and local initiatives while enabling the federal government to “significantly reduce” and “increase” its footprint reduce “personnel and administrative costs over time. “

The proposal cites the student success law, which replaced No Child Left Behind and was legally signed by former President Obama in 2015, as restoring “greater state and local control over education while maintaining primary responsibility and reporting obligations to protect students and provide support reasonable efforts to improve school and provide the information parents need to choose high quality education for their children. “

Rees argues that the move is shifting focus away from “high quality, classroom free” opportunities.

“Combined with the proposed $ 4.8 billion cut in other public school funding, the president’s budget would paralyze programs that both district and charter schools rely on to train low-income students,” she said.

While the budget does not provide for public charter funding, it does include a grant proposal of up to $ 5 billion a year for government programs that enable families to send their children to a private school.

President Trump’s last week speech on the state of the Union expressed his support for school choice, including the awarding of a scholarship to a fourth grade girl from Philadelphia as evidence of his war against “failing state schools”.

While the Trump campaign flaunted the move, The Philadelphia Inquirer later reported that the girl was already participating in a new public charter school III for math, science and technology, which received 6,500 applications for 100 seats next year.

Stephanie Davis, the girl’s mother, said she was “really surprised” and “honored” by Trump’s announcement, but showed that she was satisfied with her daughter’s recent enrollment at MaST and was unsure whether to accept the scholarship would.

“I don’t see MaST as a school you want to get out of. I see it as a great opportunity,” said Davis.

Janiyah Davis’ mother Stephanie would do anything to give her daughter a better future.

Last year, this future was further out of reach when the PA governor vetoed legislation to expand school selection.

But President Trump had a special message for Janiyah. # SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/gcmlms7ma1

– Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 5, 2020