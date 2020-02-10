Trump lives rent-free in the minds of the Democrats

Advertisement

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he travels from Washington DC to North Carolina on February 7, 2020.

If the choice is between “Medium” and “Crazy”, the chance of winning is “Medium”.

Last week, many Democrats publicly said what they had privately tormented: It is entirely possible that Donald Trump could win the re-election.

The likelihood increases that his opponent will be seen as more extreme than Trump. “If it’s a race between” mean “and” madness, “I’m afraid that mean will undoubtedly win,” a former Democratic congressman told me. “As a young voter, I saw” Tricky Dick “Nixon demolish a George McGovern who was classified as” acid, amnesty, and abortion. “

That’s not all Democrats have to worry about. Trump’s outré behavior has led many Democrats to become obsessed with him, overreact to any outrage felt, and distract them so much that they have allowed socialists and “bright” progressives to capture much of the party’s political agenda.

“We spend too much time chasing the stupidities that Trump throws out there and he masters them,” said Cornell Belcher, a veteran democratic pollster, the Washington Post. For example, Trump couldn’t have asked for a better overreaction to his message about the state of the Union than spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who dramatically tears up the speech on national television and is on the podium right after his speech is finished.

Former Obama adviser Van Jones told CNN that Trump’s State of the Union reality show style speech was effective and “a big wake-up call for Democrats.” Trump highlighted important issues that would appeal to black people, Van Jones said. Low unemployment, signature of the reform of the criminal law and stronger support for historically black colleges and universities.

During the Super Bowl, the President’s campaign committee paid an advertisement to Alice Marie Johnson, a 64-year-old black woman who was released after Trump converted her prison sentence for a non-violent drug offense. In the ad she hugs her family, thanks Trump and shouts “Hallelujah!”

Jones and other Democrats point out that Trump remains extremely unpopular with most minority voters, but even a small decline in democratic margins in minority communities can make big political waves. Trump won only 8 percent of black voters and only 31 percent of Latin American voters in 2016. But both shows improved Mitt Romney’s numbers and helped Trump advance key states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, where neighborhood enthusiasm for the democratic ticket declined.

According to Oval Office visitors, Trump giggles privately to what extent he lives rent-free in the minds of his opponents and thus unbalances them. A new book entitled “A Very Stable Genius” reports that former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who is now a fierce Trump critic, was once a witness to a classic, overstated Trump riff in the Oval Office. According to reports, Scaramucci asked the President: “Are you an act?” Scaramucci said Trump replied, “I am a total act and I do not understand why people do not understand it.”

The Democrats, who cannot avoid Trump’s trolling, react to him exactly as he wishes. “Trump sends liberals over the edge in rage, and while they don’t look, socialists like Bernie Sanders steal their party among them,” former GOP congresswoman Dana Rohrabacher told me.

Liberal satirist Bill Maher, who hosts a comedy show on HBO, says Trump’s behavior is increasingly viewed as acceptable. “Every time he’s just that horrible idiot, people say,” Yeah, but that’s part of being a strong leader and getting things done. “

Maher, a Democrat donor, says his party is at risk of ceding Trump’s election if it drifts too far to the left in economic and politically correct social policies.

Trump derangement syndrome may be so deeply rooted in the Democratic Party that it cannot be successfully treated. But the first step would be for the Democrats to take Trump’s word for it. He’s not evil – he’s more of a “total deed” that tramples social norms and holy cows with equal dedication. It’s okay to face him, but as if he were a dictator, he turns the rhetorical field upside down.

Instead, Democrats could compete with Trump by recognizing that he is the P. T. Barnum of American politics. In short, Trump is a brilliant self-portrayal who often knows exactly what he is doing and is constantly changing course to match what he thinks the audience wants to hear – just like Barnum exchanged circus performances between cities on his tour.

The way to defeat a master showman is not to put a “crazy” candidate against him. You may need to lead someone who can at least compete with him in the Showman department.