Trump Labor Department Deregulatory achievements

(Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

President Trump’s Department of Labor fights the administrative state – and benefits the economy.

In the Clint Eastwood film Magnum Force, Eastwood’s character inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan said that a good man always knows his limits. As it turns out, a good man has a lot in common with a good government. A good government needs to know its limits in terms of federal regulation.

There is nothing wrong with regulation as long as the right things are regulated. After all, some industries need standards that only the federal government can enforce. But too often, a regulation that focuses on one topic or activity has a completely different effect on another. For example, if a regulation that is supposed to raise wages leads to more unemployment, this is a problem. In the worst case, state regulators have little impact on their targeted grievances and instead limit economic growth and quality of life.

Under the leadership of President Trump, the Department of Labor has looked closely at our regulatory approach. We have advanced the enforcement of favorable regulations and set out to target lawless employers who defraud or endanger their workers. In the meantime, we are reducing and reforming regulations that do little more than frustrate job creation and prosperity.

In fiscal 2017, the ministry released seven deregulation measures and no major regulatory measures, saving the U.S. economy $ 112 million. After warming up, we released twelve deregulation measures in FY 2018 – and again zero significant regulatory measures that saved US companies $ 3.28 billion. In fiscal 2019, our eleven deregulation measures more than doubled the economic impact of the previous year and gave an economy with the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 and 6.7 million new jobs since President Trump took office an additional boost of $ 7.96 billion.

For example, in 2019 we issued a rule that extends access to retirement options for America’s small businesses and their employees. The Association Retirement Plans (ARP) allows small businesses, including the self-employed, to join together by region or industry to provide employees with retirement plans like a single large employer, for greater economies of scale. Among our many other achievements, we have legally updated overtime regulations for the first time in over 15 years, giving more Americans access to portable reimbursement schemes.

In addition to our own deregulation measures, the other two branches of government have helped us achieve our goal of easing the workforce. Both Congress and federal courts have issued unfavorable reviews of regulations that we inherited from the previous government. With the Congress Review Act, Congress helped clean up the regulatory environment by repealing five Department of Labor regulations that covered such non-critical activities as the time it took for companies to maintain the paper after an employee was injured. In the Federal Supreme Court, four Obama era labor regulations faced legal challenges and were quickly removed from the books. could not have been better.

We doubt that you will miss the Persuader rule or the blacklisting rule. But on the way to deregulation, there is no shortage of chicken littles who are afraid of living in a less regulated country. The employment office takes great care not to endanger the workers and their livelihood. We only target regulations whose good intentions have never materialized or whose burdens outweigh the supposed benefits of the American workforce. Meaningful regulations that affect your health, safety, take away payment or retirement provision remain in the books.

Sometimes a company that wants to comply with federal regulations may not be sure that all of its practices are being followed. In the past, there were legitimate concerns as to whether such a company could go to the government and check whether it was compliant without federal agents reacting hard to what they found. So companies had to ask themselves a question: Do I feel happy?

In contrast, the Trump administration has no interest in playing Gotcha or enforcing a regulation just because we can. For this reason, the work department has set up the Office of Compliance Initiatives. We want to help employers who abide by the law and who want to act in good faith. This new office provides workers with the guidance they need to comply with federal health, safety, and wage regulations without fear of compliance. We prefer to educate rather than argue. However, we do not hesitate to initiate a lawsuit if necessary. Just ask one of the illegal employers who had to award their employees a record $ 322 million in wages in fiscal 2019.

Deregulation works for everyone under the Trump administration. Workers are doing better and the economy is roaring. And that, as Inspector Callahan could say, is what makes our day.