Trump is defending the removal of the impeachment witness

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – President Donald Trump defended his decision on Saturday February 8 to fire an army officer who presented damned evidence against him during the impeachment investigation.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House on Friday, where he worked as an expert on Ukraine in the National Security Council. His lawyer described the move as the President’s act of revenge, two days after he was acquitted by the Senate. (READ: Trump impeachment witnesses lose their jobs)

“Fake News @CNN & MSDNC always talk about ‘Lt. Col.’ “Vindman, as if I should just think about how wonderful he was,” Trump tweeted, apparently referring to the news channel MSNBC. (READ: Trump wins impeachment round after ‘terrible ordeal’)

“Actually, I don’t know him, have never spoken to him or met him (I don’t think so!), But he was very rude and incorrectly reported the content of my ‘perfect’ calls.”

“In other words, ‘OUT’.”

Vindman was present when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 to initiate an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

The House Democrats, who had accused Trump of using Congress’s abuse of power and disability, argued that the call was part of a concerted effort to force a weak foreign ally in the war with Russia to help him defraud in the November presidential election.

Ukrainian-born Vindman, who received a purple heart from Iraqi wounds, was summoned to testify at the impeachment hearing and said Trump’s actions were “inappropriate.”

This testimony helped Trump become the third president ever charged by Congress.

Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman called Trump’s tweet on Saturday “a series of obviously false statements regarding Lieutenant Colonel Vindman”.

“They conflict with the clear personnel file and the entirety of the impeachment acts known to the President,” he said in a statement to the US media.

“As the most powerful man in the world continues his intimidation campaign while too many political officers remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues to serve our country as an excellent, active member of our military.”

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who also testified against Trump, said on Friday that he would be called back immediately.

Democratic Senator Jack Reed, the senior member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, criticized Trump’s “personal insecurity and vengeance” on Saturday.

“With the release of Lieutenant Colonel Vindman and Ambassador Sondland, the Trump administration has signaled that people who are telling the truth will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement.

“This is a dangerous moment for our democracy and the non-partisan institutions charged with defending it and upholding the law.” – Rappler.com