Trump Impeachment Process: Senate Republicans Propose to Call Hunter Biden, Ukraine Whistleblower, When John Bolton Is Called as a Witness

Advertisement

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters on the fourth day of impeachment against President Donald Trump on January 24, 2020. (Erin Scott / Reuters)

President Trump’s allies in the Senate announced Monday that they would be willing to agree to a John Bolton subpoena if the president’s defense team were allowed to call on preferred witnesses such as Hunter Biden and the whistleblower.

Advertisement

On Sunday, it was announced that the former national security adviser has reportedly heard Trump say that his reluctance to provide Ukrainian military aid was dependent on a public announcement by Ukrainian investigators to investigate allegations of corruption against the Bidens. This resulted in a draft of Bolton’s upcoming memoir.

The bomb prompted some Republicans, including Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, to suggest that they would be open to a Bolton hearing in Trump’s impeachment process.

Other Republicans took a different tone in the news, falling behind Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) And repeating his insistence that the Republicans allow Trump to call his preferred witnesses.

Paul struck Bolton on Twitter Monday night, implying that the leak is profit-based – a claim that Bolton categorically rejects.

Why didn’t John Bolton testify outside the US house? Apparently, his pre-sale book wasn’t quite ready!

– Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul), January 27, 2020

Senate Justice Committee chair Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) confirmed that he would invite both witnesses, despite announcing last week that he was opposed to the Bidens convocation.

“These are the ones I want to call,” Graham said of Hunter Biden and the whistleblower. “If we add to the album, we will make it complete.”

If the Senate has the desire and decision to call democratic witnesses, the Senate should at least allow President @realDonaldTrump to call all relevant witnesses he has requested.

– Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC), January 27, 2020

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) told Fox & Friends: “In my opinion – if the Senate decides to call witnesses later this week. , , We have to hear from Hunter Biden, he’s in the middle of it. What did he do in Ukraine? What did he do with Burisma? “

I say again: If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and the whistleblower for an answer, at least pic.twitter.com/rNrfUmprNc

– Josh Hawley (@ HawleyMO) January 27, 2020

The Washington Post reported Monday afternoon that Senator Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) Is considering a possible “one-to-one” witness deal between Bolton and Biden that he had discussed with Romney and others.

Toomey’s suggestion follows violent speculation last week that Democrats might consider a possible trade in witnesses that Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) initially did only for minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., NY) of the Senate, called “witness reciprocity”) and others to shoot it down.

When asked about a possible deal on Monday, Cruz said, “Additional witnesses are not required,” but added that “at least Hunter Biden is the most important witness the Senate has heard of.”

Senator Ted Cruz says he does not think additional witnesses should be indicted and that John Bolton’s testimony is not “necessary”. Http://t.co/iwYPRsRtGP pic.twitter.com/GtxEy4Mi9o

– CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2020

Advertisement