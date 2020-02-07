Advertisement

Donald Trump’s private company makes a lot of money with American taxpayers if the president stays on his own estate, which he has visited 342 days since taking office.

According to a recent analysis by David Farenthold of the Washington Post, Trump’s company charges a fee of $ 650 a night for Secret Service Agents in Mar-a-Lago and $ 17,000 a month for a cottage at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

This is in direct contradiction to what @ realdonaldtrump’s son Eric said last year: “Trump Org provides government offices for free – that means the cost of the cleaning service.” Instead, Trumps charges up to $ 650 / night for a hotel room. https://t.co/GdToSWQpHB

WaPo Reports: The only glimpses of this issue come from Secret Service records that were released following requests to publish records. However, these documents are often cryptic and contain little details. In November last year, at the request of the Property of the People group, the Secret Service published a list of 56 payments it had made to Trump’s company. All were from 2017. But the list was cryptic. It was not said what the secret service was charged with. In some cases, it was not even given which Trump property was paid for. Swiss Post tried to decrypt this list. A surprise: At least 20 of the payments to the “Trump National Golf Club” – worth $ 63,700 – did not go to a golf club at all. Other previously published documents showed that it was payments to Mar-a-Lago. Post learned that many of them were hotel bills for $ 650 a night, a rate well above the usual federal hotel spending thresholds. There is no legal limit on Secret Service spending on hotel rooms while its agents protect the President.

“When my father travels, they stay with us for free,” said Eric Trump. “So if he gets anywhere and stays in one of his places, the government is actually spending something that saves a fortune because if they went to a hotel across the street, they’d charge you $ 500 a night, you know we will charge them about $ 50, ”he added.

Several commentators noted that the agreement appears to violate the constitution’s domestic remuneration clause. This reads: “The President receives compensation for his services at certain times, which may not be increased or decreased during the period for which he is to receive compensation, and he will receive no other reward from the United States within that period States or one of them. ”

