Trump fires Gordon Sondland hours after the prosecutor Alexander Vindman is released

Advertisement

By: New York Times | Washington |

Published: February 8, 2020, 8:43:29 am

US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP photo: Andrew Harnik)

Advertisement

Written by Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, Danny Hakim and Michael S. Schmidt

President Donald Trump wasted little time on Friday to open a retaliatory campaign against those he had blamed for his impeachment. Less than 48 hours after the Senate’s acquittal, two of the most prominent witnesses to the investigation were released.

Encouraged by his victory and determined to strike back, Trump same day, Gordon Sondland, the founder of a hotel chain who donated $ 1 million to the President’s Opening Committee, reappointed Alexander Vindman, an excellent Iraq War veteran on the staff, from his post as Ambassador to the European Union of the National Security Council, was evicted from the White House by security forces.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM3VaRQaRCk (/ embed)

The Oondters of Sondland and Vindman – along with Vindman’s brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, an army officer who also served on the NSC staff – can only predict a wider effort to balance the enemies perceived by the President. In the two days since his Senate acquittal, Trump has scolded those who opposed him and described them as “bad”, “corrupt” and “crooked”, while his spokesman said that those who violated the president ” should pay “It.

Just as he began cleaning officials who testified in the house’s impeachment investigation, Trump attacked a Democratic senator on Friday, whom he had hoped to support during the trial, when he asked the house to impeach him “Exterminate” because he thinks it is right it is illegitimate.

The tide of actions and outbreaks was quickly condemned by Democrats who said the president was now showing that he was feeling unleashed and complicated the impeachment policy for moderate Republicans who stood by him and argued that he had learned his lessons and will behave more in the future.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs in the National Security Council, testified before a hearing by the House Intelligence Committee. (Reuters photo: Loren Elliott)

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why there is now one less soldier in the White House in this country,” said David Pressman, Vindman’s lawyer, in a statement. “Lt. Colonel Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor, his commitment to justice frightened the powerful.”

Sondland took a more moderate approach and confirmed that he had been released without protest.

Sondland and Vindman were two key witnesses in Parliament’s hearings leading to the President’s impeachment.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.