Trump filmed the mockery of the national anthem during the Super Bowl, while Melania paid respect at the party

Despite his claim that sitting throughout the nationwide anthem is “unpatriotic,” Donald Trump was caught on a digicam that got shockingly confused because the track occurred during the Super Bowl.

Donald Trump However, once NFL players are criticized for not being “proud” of the nationwide anthem, the president clearly ignores what he preaches. President Trump and First Woman Melania TrumpThe 49-year-old hosted a private Super Bowl watch social gathering at the Trump Worldwide Golf Membership in Palm Seashore, Florida, where a visitor caught them on a digicam that arrived at the start of the sport. In the party’s video shared with the Miami Herald, participants take part in the bash along with the main girl and her 13-year-old son. Barron Trump, are considered while “The Star-Spangled Banner” appears with the palms over the hearts. The President doesn’t do either.

As an alternative, the video, with a length of almost 20 seconds, shows Trump fidgeting, putting his jacket in place, pointing across the room and, because the national anthem has reached its crescendo, waving his fingers as if he were conducting an orchestra. It’s a strange habit, especially considering Trump’s frequent claims that kneeling along the nationwide anthem is unpatriotic as an alternative to consideration. “It’s important to be proud of the nationwide anthem, otherwise you shouldn’t have fun,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Mates in 2018. “You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the nation.”

Trump began to tweet repeatedly about the “problem” after the San Francisco 49 quarterback Colin KaepernickKaepernick, 32, knelt on video games to protest police brutality and racism as part of the nationwide anthem. Various players in the league quickly joined him and knelt or bowed their heads during the routine before the game. Trump went so far as to blame the activists for the NFL’s supposedly low TV rankings.

“The NFL players are back – if they have to stand proud for the national anthem, they have to bring themselves to their knees,” Trump tweeted after a recovery of the Miami Dolphins in August 2018. “Quite a few gamers from completely different groups had to go for one Point out things that almost all of them cannot describe. They make a fortune with what they love … Be completely happy, be cool! A soccer recovery where fans spend so much money to watch and enjoy is not a place to protest. Most of the money goes to the players anyway. Discover a different approach to protest. Stand proudly of your national anthem or let yourself be suspended without payment! “

Beyonce and Jay-Z were simply criticized for sitting down as Demi Lovato sang the nationwide anthem on the Super Bowl while Trump was playing around just an hour away.