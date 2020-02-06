Advertisement

Immediately after President Trump’s speech at the White House on Thursday, in which he celebrated a victory round over his acquittal against the Senate, NBC set to work on the “shame” as “greatest hit of the grievances” and an event Criticizing “which had to be” was extremely difficult for Democrats to observe. “

Lester Holt, leader in special reporting on the broadcast network, said: “President Trump enjoyed the triumph, his acquittal in the Senate trial against his impeachment … He spoke for over an hour, a lengthy shame dealing with long-held complaints.” and he responded directly to his acquittal, but also to other complaints he made against Democrats, the media, and even FBI members. “

Moments later, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd channeled how the link would see the speech: “Well, I mean, for half of America it will feel like some kind of dystopian speech, a speech from the Bizarro world …” Then he admitted: … but they celebrated all the time for half of America. ”

Todd warned that the president “was not over it” and “will be looking for some sort of revenge or vengeance”.

The show host on Sunday continued to rave about the presentation, saying that Trump “really got his personality cult going.” Todd then criticized the GOP: “This is a Republican party that is no longer organized according to ideas, but according to one Person. Plain and simple. “

Correspondent Hallie Jackson reported from the White House east room and complained like the President “A number of complaints broadcast, almost the biggest hits of complaints at the timeFrom everyone, from his dismissed FBI director James Comey to officials he’d had trouble with for a long time. “

Holt turned back to Todd a few minutes later and said sympathetically: “Chuck, that must have been extremely difficult for Democrats to see how the President really celebrated this feeling of triumph.”

After asking Holt how the president would run as a result of the acquittal ahead of the 2020 election, Todd argued:

I mean, they made a decision about how they would drive this race. Simply charge the base, charge the base, charge the base. But I don’t know, at some point there will be a level of tolerance in the middle of this country that will crack this stuff and the question is when?

After the impeachment process failed, the liberal press desperately hopes that it can influence the 2020 campaign and make people criticize Trump.

Here are excerpts from the February 6, NBC News special report:

13:23 ET

LESTER HOLT: President Trump is delighted with the triumph and speaks out against him in the White House east room, surrounded by his republican defenders and his family, before the Senate trial. He spoke for more than an hour, a lengthy joke that repeated long-standing complaints and responded directly to his acquittal, but also to other complaints he raised against Democrats, the media, and even FBI members.

CHUCK TODD: Well, I mean, for half of America it will feel like a dystopian speech, a bizarro world speech, but for half of America they were celebrating all the time. I think in a way it’s a speech we should expect. But I think there are a couple of things worth noting. Number one, he’s not over it and he’ll obviously be looking for some kind of revenge or vengeance. He seems to be in this mode.

TODD: He really tensed up his muscle cult, right? This is a Republican party that is no longer about ideas, but about a person. Plain and simple. And he almost did the conditioning thing, loyalty is rewarded and as you have seen, boy loyalty was rewarded.

HALLIE JACKSON: He has broadcast a number of complaints that were almost the biggest at the time, from everyone from his dismissed FBI director James Comey to servants, officials, who he has had problems with for a long time. And the response in the room was incredibly supportive.

HOLT: Chuck, it must have been extremely difficult for Democrats to see how the President really celebrated this feeling of triumph. What is happening now for the Democrats? You have a busy season. Nancy Pelosi says that she has a legislative agenda. What’s next?

TODD: You have a real rift inside – basically there is a rift between the Congress Democrats in Washington. Some who believe that you need to continue must at least continue this investigation because you cannot avoid accountability. More things will come out. Nancy Pelosi wishes to focus on issues such as health care and prescription drug prices. Lester, you and I witnessed it, right? Spokesman Pelosi basically grabs the ankles of all reporters who are trying to ask a second question about impeachment. But she has members who want her to do more. And then of course the presidential campaign goes: “People, stop it, we did it. We want to talk about topics, we want to talk about how to beat Trump at the ballot box. So I don’t think Democrats have figured that out yet. And I think they’re still a little bit – they have their own impeachment hangover and are trying to figure out how to go and chew gum. You still have to chase Bolton, I think, and think about November at the same time.

HOLT: And what we’ve heard here is likely to be the President’s reluctance to re-elect.

TODD: It probably will. It’s just like this: “They’re looking for me, they’ve tried to get a presidency, they’re going to try to get it.” I mean, I think we know how he’s going to run, it’s how he prefers to run, you know, it’s him against the world, grievance. It is certainly his more comfortable position. I’m telling you, it’s still not – I mean, you made a decision about how you’re going to run this race. Simply charge the base, charge the base, charge the base. But I don’t know, at some point there will be a level of tolerance in the middle of this country that will crack this stuff and the question is when?

HOLT: And so begins a new chapter in American politics after his impeachment. One that appears to be even more divided and ingenious than before, as both sides are now facing an election campaign in nine months.

