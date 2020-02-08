Advertisement

Donald Trump said he had fired U.S. Patriot Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who testified on congressional charges against Congress for “disobedience”. Vindman, who was a member of the National Security Council, was escorted out of the White House on Friday.

Trump tweeted: ‘Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about’ Lt. Colonel. “Vindman, as if I should just imagine how wonderful he was. Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him or met him (I don’t think so!), But he was very rude and misrepresented the content of my “perfect” calls, and … was appallingly rated by his supervisor, the Man to whom he reported, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with the verdict, followed the chain of command and disclosed information. In other words, “OUT”.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

