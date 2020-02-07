Trump confirms the al-Qaeda leader's murder in the fight against terrorism in Yemen

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Washington |

Published: February 7, 2020, 9:49:36 am

US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States killed Qassim al-Raymi, leader of the Al Qaeda Islamist group in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen.

“Under Rimi, AQAP has committed indescribable violence against civilians in Yemen, trying to launch and provoke numerous attacks against the United States and our armed forces,” Trump said in a statement.

“His death continues to affect AQAP and the global al-Qaida movement and bring us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” said the president. He didn’t say when Raymi was killed.

The United States views AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the Al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

According to reports from Yemen, Raymi had been killed in a drone attack in Marib in the past few days. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

A Yemeni government official told Reuters that there had been a drone attack in Marib, but Raymi had not been killed.

