Trump announces impeachment against Russiagate and claims he may have been deposed if he hadn't fired James Comey

President Trump makes a statement on his acquittal in his impeachment case against the Washington Senate on February 6, 2020. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

President Trump began his impeachment speech on Thursday criticizing the “dirty bulls” and “bad people” who investigated his 2016 election campaign for alleged Russian collusion, claiming he would have been removed if he did so former FBI director would not have removed James Comey.

“There has been tremendous performance in the past few months, but if you come back to it in recent years – we had the witch hunt that started on the day we came down the elevator, me and our future first lady,” Trump said

The president then said that impeachment was a continuation of the same attempt and said, “It never really stopped.”

“We’ve been going through this for over three years now,” Trump said. “It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty bulls. They were leaks and liars, and that should never happen to another president. “

Trump also suspected that Comey had been directly involved in trying to remove him. Reports were received last month that Comey was being investigated by the Department of Justice for possible leaks in classified information.

“It was a shame if I hadn’t fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, I couldn’t even stand here now,” Trump said. “We caught them red-handed, dirty cops, bad people. If this had happened to President Obama, many people would have been in prison for many, many, many years. “

Comey has attempted to distance itself from a report written by the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, detailing how the FBI made at least 17 significant errors or omissions in its FISA request to monitor Trump campaign advisor Carter Page ” has made.

Horowitz explained how “FBI officials at all levels” – including Comey and former deputy director Andrew McCabe – presented Christopher Steele’s dossier to the FISA court as a reliable source, despite concerns from CIA officials who “believed” that the reporting on the Steele elections was not fully examined ”and regarded the dossier as an“ internet rumor ”.

Comey said in an interview after the Horowitz report that the mistakes were “sloppy” and that he “didn’t know the details of the investigation”, but Attorney General William Barr disagreed, saying that such an allegation was “simply not true”.

“One of the problems with what happened was that they led the investigation into the executive branch and were overseen by a very small group of senior officials,” said Barr. “The idea that this was seven layers below him is just not true.”