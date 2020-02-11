Trump announces a visit to India from February 24-25

Advertisement

The two heads of state and government established a close relationship when Modi visited in September and Trump at a major rally in Houston, Texas, as “Howdy, Modi!”

President Donald Trump will visit India and stop in the capital New Delhi and western Gujarat from February 24-25, the White House said on Monday.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to “strengthen the US-India strategic partnership,” the announcement said.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also home to the independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.

The White House said Trump and Modi have been on the phone over the weekend.

