Advertisement

Joy Reid, who guarantees the accuracy of a Donald Trump attack notice? Yes, it actually happened today!

Reid seems extremely skeptical that socialist Bernie Sanders can beat President Trump. In today’s MSNBC show, Reid Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir shared this The ads the Trump campaign would run against Sanders if he were the nominee would be “true” and “current”. She specifically mentioned the video in which Bernie Castro and “Russia” praised [sic, probably the Soviet Union].

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547200" width="600" height="338" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547200 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

Reid admitted that in his recent passionate condemnation of socialism, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews “represented many voters”.

Reid also said swing states like Florida would be off Sanders’ table because “there are only a few people who, for some reason, whether they are right or wrong, will simply not vote for a socialist.”

Is Reid sincere or does she just knock Bernie down to clear the way for a candidate like Warren or Klobuchar? Has Reid perhaps heard of Barack Obama who said “that he would try to stop Sanders if he was willing to win the nomination?” Probably all of these factors are behind Reid’s rap on Sanders. However, hearing Joy Reid say that potential Trump attack reports are “true” was, to quote our late, great Noel Sheppard, delicious.

Note: Here is the type of opposition research gold that Reid spoke of: a video by Sanders praising Fidel Castro and communist Cuba and an article describing Sanders’ positive statements about the Soviet Union.

Here is the protocol.

MSNBC

AM Joy

02/09/20

10:38 ET

JOY REID: When you talk to people over 30, maybe even over 40, you hear socialism or democratic socialism. You don’t even hear the democratic part. You only hear socialism. You saw the Chris Matthews moment the other night he spoke – it represents a lot of voters Who, they hear that word and they say absolutely not.

FAIZ SHAKIR: Yes.

REID: If the campaign is prepared with a message to counter if the Trump team receives the nomination and then the Trump, then the Trump team will show a video praising Fidel Castro and the Trump- Team begins playing a video praising Russia [Soviet Union Social Services… The ads will be true, the ads will be true. You will be up to date

, , ,

What the Democratic candidate’s job will be to hold the 65 million people who voted for Hillary Clinton and add another 100,000 in key countries. But all right – that’s all you have to do.

SHAKIR: Unite the party and expand the party.

REID: Let’s talk about these things. Number one, if the ideas you’re going to rely on are an affirmative defense of socialism, Florida is off the table. She [Hillary] doesn’t have Florida. But you won’t get Florida. You have to win it with a smaller card. I’m just saying that there are voters –

SHAKIR: We won’t copy anything.

REID: But you won’t keep all 65 million people. There are only a few people who, for some reason, whether they are right or wrong, will not vote for a socialist. Period.