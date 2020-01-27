Trump administration demands change to California abortion policy

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – On Friday, with the March for Life in the background, the Trump administration demanded that California drop its requirement that all private state health insurance must cover abortions.

“You don’t force people to violate their conscience when it comes to taking a human life,” said Roger Severino, Department of Health and Human Services.

Severino heads the DHHS Civil Rights Division.

His office sent California a notice asking him to change his policy within 30 days, calling this requirement a violation of civil rights.

“You cannot discriminate against people who do not want to perform abortions,” said Severino.

“I disagree with that,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-California.

Feinstein says California law guarantees women the ability to have an abortion if they deem it necessary.

“I don’t think the government should regulate a woman’s reproductive system. I think her faith could play a more reasonable role than the government,” said Feinstein.

If California does not change its abortion coverage law, the Trump administration says it will cut federal state funding and could potentially take legal action.

But state officials have already said they will continue to defend the right of women to choose.

Several other states have laws similar to those of California.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said removing state rights was the wrong approach.

“So if your goal, Mr. President, is to lower abortion rates in this country, don’t take away women’s rights. Give them access to health care. Give them access to family planning” said Booker.

So far, California is the only state to have received the Trump administration’s warning.

