Model Trishul Marathe, who became an actor, made his acting debut with the music video by Mainu Tere Naal. Ask him what acting means to him and he says, “It means everything. It was my dream as a kid, but I stopped thinking about it when I was growing up. What I pursued as an LLB, my sister filled out my form for Gladrags Man Hunt from Contest and I were selected. So my dream of becoming a model and actor has reappeared. “

Since Trishul has a passion for art, he decided to study acting. “I did my Creating Characters drama workshop and Ekjute theater directed by Nadira Babar ji,” he says.

Like everyone else, Bollywood is his primary goal. The confident actor says: “I am made for Bollywood.” Trishul explains what an actor he wants to be: “I don’t want to be someone who is known for a certain type of genre. I want to be a versatile actor.”

Anurag Kashyap, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar are among others his dream filmmakers. “The list is long, but these filmmakers top the list of my dream directors,” he says.

