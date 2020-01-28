Tripoli airport hit by rocket fire while U.N. Slamming Libyan arms violations

Advertisement

TRIPOLI, Libya – The only functioning airport of the Libyan capital was again fired on Sunday, January 26, because continuous violations of an arms embargo were condemned hours after the UN mission in the country.

The UN mission in Libya, UNSMIL, condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the missile at Mitiga airport in Tripoli, which has been hit by repeated attacks in recent months.

UNSMIL said in a statement on Sunday evening that the strikes had injured at least two civilians and damaged the asphalt and some buildings at the airport. (READ: Libyan war leaves thousands of homeless people in Tripoli)

World leaders met in Berlin last weekend and committed to end all foreign interference in Libya and to maintain the 2011 UN Security Council arms embargo as part of a broader plan to end the conflict in the country.

They also agreed to a permanent ceasefire and steps to dismantle numerous militias and armed groups while continuing a political process under the UN.

But according to sources on both sides of the conflict, fighting broke out on Sunday in the Abu Grein region, 130 kilometers west of Sirte.

Libya has been entangled in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed the old dictator Moamer Gaddafi, with two rival governments that later fight for power.

The conflict got worse last year when militarily strong man Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of southern and eastern Libya, launched an attack in April to capture Tripoli, the basis of the UN-accredited National Accord government (GNA). .

“Flagrant violations”

On Saturday, January 25, the UN had said “it regrets the continuing flagrant violations of the arms embargo in Libya”.

“Over the past 10 days, countless freight and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country, giving the parties advanced weapons, armored vehicles, advisers and hunters,” it added.

UNSMIL said the cease-fire, which had offered much needed respite to citizens in Tripoli, was now at risk of collapsing.

“This fragile ceasefire is now threatened by the continued transfer of foreign hunters, weapons, ammunition and advanced systems to the parties by the Member States, including several participating in the Berlin conference,” it said.

On Sunday, the German Foreign Ministry supported the UNSMIL statement and expressed concern about “a series of unconfirmed but credible reports of embargo violations on both sides”.

Haftar is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, while the GNA is supported by Qatar and Turkey.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Algiers for talks with his Algerian counterpart about the crisis in Libya and the ceasefire on 12 January, which mediated Moscow and Ankara. Algeria shares a common border with Libya of approximately 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

Before his departure, Erdogan again brought to Haftar, calling him a “putschist,” claiming that he was “constantly behind violations of the ceasefire.”

The UN says the fighting has killed more than 280 civilians and more than 2,000 fighters since last April, while thousands have been injured on both sides. More than 170,000 inhabitants of Tripoli have been displaced.

Renewed clashes around Tripoli on Saturday, January 25, killed at least one civilian – a Moroccan citizen – and seven others, said GNA Ministry spokesperson Amin al-Hashemi.

“Stable cease-fire”

The UN hopes to hold inter-Libyan talks in Geneva soon to consolidate the weak stock, while its mission in the country warns of “a renewed and intensified round of fighting”.

A military commission set up at the Berlin summit – consisting of 5 GNA loyalists and 5 Haftar delegates – has the task of determining how the stock can be preserved.

“The important thing now is to reach a stable cease-fire, which the military committee ‘5 + 5’ … wants to negotiate in the coming days,” said the German Foreign Ministry.

Ankara sent troops – in a training capacity, it said – to support the GNA earlier this month in a movement criticized by European powers and US President Donald Trump.

Western powers want to stabilize Libya – home to Africa’s largest proven raw reserves – because of concerns that Muslim militants and migrant smugglers, who are already active, will benefit from the chaos.

Libya National Oil Corporation said Saturday that oil production had fallen by about three-quarters since pro-Haftar forces launched a blockade the day before the Berlin summit, with estimated losses of more than $ 250 million. – Rappler.com

