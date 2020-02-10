Triple H comments on WWE's signing of rock daughter Simone Johnson

Advertisement

Triple H has three daughters, but none of them are old enough to sign with WWE. The WWE COO has recently watched The Rock’s daughter Simone sign a contract with WWE NXT.

Simone Johnson is now at NXT. She will train at the WWE Performance Center and begin her career as a WWE superstar.

Triple H commented on this promising addition to the WWE PC when the company’s fourth generation superstar generation embarked on their pro-wrestling journey.

Continue the legacy and start your own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned its place in the @ WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone!

Simone Johnson is just starting in the WWE. We’ll see how long it takes to learn the basics. Since her family has a rich wrestling history, it is not hard to imagine that she will learn quickly.