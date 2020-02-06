Travel: The Simple Life - Orlando Magazine

Advertisement

“Let a joy hold you Extend your hands and take it when it runs past. ”

When Carl Sandburg wrote these lines, he could have described spring in Henderson County, North Carolina. Spring comes like a song in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Trees change from drab to dazzling green. Dogwoods scatter snow-covered flowers over slopes. On Sandburg’s farm, baby goats frolic in the fields. It is as if the Greek goddess Persephone was wandering between these ancient Appalachians and awakening the country from its hibernation.

Hunt waterfalls

If you’ve only seen waterfalls in theme parks, put on your walking shoes and head to the DuPont State Recreational Forest. You will pass three waterfalls within two hours of leaving High Falls parking lot. Experience déjà vu? It could be the landscape. The last of the Mohicans and the first hunger Games Films were made here. It is tempting to linger, but other natural wonders are waiting for you. Henderson County is also home to a second state forest, a national forest and a nature reserve.

Adrenaline adventure

Do you fancy breathtaking fun? Grab a helmet, buckle up a harness and zip line, and enjoy the breathtaking view of an ancient forest. The Gorge is one of the steepest zip lines in America and crosses eleven zip lines, a sky bridge and a 300 meter high descender.

You must hold onto your paddle while kayaking on the nearby French Broad River, which flows with Class II, III and IV rapids. The Nantahala Outdoor Center rents equipment for individual and guided excursions.

A trail for every taste

Do you need a break from hiking? Try one of several scenic bike tours. People regularly pick orchards and roadside stalls along the Crest and Farm Market trails. “With agritourism, modern children can learn where the food comes from,” says farmer Mike Stepp from Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard. Apples dominate the scene for a reason. Henderson County is one of America’s largest apple producers. If you miss the apple season (mid-August to October), there are many products and activities from spring to summer.

To try locally made drink offerings, follow the friendly greetings! Path. The local topography and climate, which are responsible for producing great apples, also benefit the grapes. (Henderson County is a designated American wine region.) Not to be surpassed by Asheville’s microbrewery scene, there are also 10 breweries on the trail.

To really live like a local, try the hard cider. “Our topography, climate and soil structure create consistent and engaging aromas,” said Brian Shanks, co-founder of Bold Rock, the country’s largest independent hard cider company.

On your discovery tour, don’t miss the Spring Dogwood Trail, which winds 37 km through the landscape. White and pink dogwood trees usually bloom in mid-April.

History in the hills

The Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site in Flat Rock is a must for literature lovers and a highlight of the Heritage Trail. The first national park dedicated to a poet houses the author’s typewriters, books, and family property. If you hike the idyllic property, you’ll find a museum, hiking trail, and descendants of Mrs. Sandburg’s original herd of goats. House tours can be booked in advance with recreation.gov

Downtown diversions

Downtown Hendersonville is best explored on foot. This mountain town, anchored by a courthouse with a gold dome from 1905, has pieces of Mayberry. People stop on the street to say hello and chat. Modern opies search the candy barrels in the Mast General Store. The donuts in McFarlan’s bake shop seduce passers-by as they have since the bakery opened in 1930.

Despite the city’s Rockwellian charm, innovation thrives in places like Shine, where French-trained chefs use local ingredients to prepare New American dishes. “We are tasting our city on a journey,” said Executive Chef Robert Rogers.

Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock, reflects the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and says: “People open businesses on purpose. There is something they want to honor or explore. ”

The desire for inspiration is evident in the Oriole mill, where Bethanne Knudson and Stephan Michelson renovated a warehouse from the Second World War, creating jobs and high-quality heirlooms. “With natural fibers on jacquard looms, we create different images in the fabric,” says Knudson. Your bespoke blankets combine timeless quality with contemporary design.

Henderson County maintains a similar balance by respecting traditions while taking new ideas. Surrounded and grounded by the venerable Appalachians, the rural roots of the district are preserved with a touch of flair.

Carolina in mind? Spirit Airlines flies directly from Orlando International to Asheville Regional Airport. spirit.com

STORY STAYS

Activities in Henderson County are easily accessible by car from Hendersonville city center. The area offers several renovated, historic B & Bs within walking distance of restaurants, shops, and museums. Consider elizabethleighinn.com, waverlyinn.com or thecharleston.net

INSTAGRAMMABLE MOMENTS

You can pose with the colorful bear statues on Bearfootin’s public art trail, a whimsical stroll through the city center. For the perfect selfie with the sunset in the background, visit Jump Off Rock, a scenic view of the Pisgah and Blue Ridge mountains.

SPRING LEAF

Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend, 16th-19th April starts the apple season and usually coincides with the apple blossoms. The Garden Jubilee from May 23rd to 24th turns Hendersonville into a huge garden show. Bullington Gardens, a botanical paradise, is holding a Spring Plant Sale from April 23-25.

LOCAL COLOR

Working studios along the Art Gallery Trail show local talent, as do the historic stages of the Flat Rock Playhouse and Hendersonville Community Theater. For more information on events in Henderson County, please visit visithendersonvillenc.org