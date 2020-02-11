Transgender teen collapses with joy at the classmates surprise gift: Enough money to legally change his name - SEE

Advertisement

The transgender teenager Andi Bernabe had a big surprise at his 18th birthday: his schoolmates from the Dallas region raised enough money ($ 300) to legally change his name.

Bernabe’s reaction was captured in a video posted on TikTok that has gone viral with millions of views on social media.

@fluffiestboy

I don’t deserve friends as good as mine

Bernabe said to Yahoo: “It happened out of nowhere. I had no idea at all, not even clues. They made this birth certificate out of counterfeit paper and signed it all. I obviously dropped to the floor and started crying. It was frankly overwhelming, I couldn’t believe they actually did it, especially since it’s $ 300. I was going to get a job and throw away a little bit every month. “