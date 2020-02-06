TRANSFORMERS Combine with MY LITTLE PONY in Summer, Weekly IDW Event

Advertisement

Photo credit: IDW Publishing

Two popular and nostalgic toy franchises will cross each other this summer for a convenient weekly comic event. My little pony / transformers On May 6th, a comic event will start with four editions of IDW Publishing and the licensor Hasbro.

Framed by IDW as “the wildest hybrid of Hasbro creations ever” (and they had some), My little pony / transformers begins with a hacked space bridge that brings the legendary robots in Disguise to Equestria.

“In the My little pony / transformers, the haphazard Queen Chrysalis enchants the search for changing allies, but accidentally intervenes in a distant Cybertronian Spacebridge … and brings the Autobots and Decepticons to Equestria! “it says in the publisher’s description. Optimus Prime and others to overcome the threat of malicious magic and machinery!”

The four-part event is designed by four authors (James Asmus, Ian Flynn and Sam Maggs) and five artists (Casey W. Coller, Jack Lawrence, Sara Pitre-Durocher, Priscilla Tramontano and Tony Fleecs).

“Teaming transformer and My little Pony It’s a dream we’ve had for a long time, “said IDW editor-in-chief John Barber.” We are all very excited to see this mashup of characters from a mashup of developers who honor the legacy of both universes … and do it in the funniest way imaginable! “

More information on this and the other major IDW titles for May 2020 can be found here at Newsarama later this month.