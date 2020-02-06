Advertisement

Freeform seems determined to focus on transgender issues this week. First, we have the plight of illegal transgender immigrants. Now The Bold Type wants us to feel sorry for transgender marathon runners. The marginalized community is getting smaller week by week.

In the “Marathon” episode of February 6, the women’s magazine Scarlet is informed about the upcoming New York City Marathon. Social media director Kat (Aisha Dee) makes her contribution by profiling the runners. She meets her transgender friend Chloe (Ianne Fields Stewart). She soon finds out that Chloe had previously tried to participate in the marathon, but had an “outdated” registration that she still listed as a man and therefore didn’t qualify, as she explains here.

Kat: Hey, you’re running, aren’t you?

Chloe: Yes, I love it. I used to run with my father. I’m pretty sure he thought I was still his perfect little son.

Kat: Are you going to run on Sunday?

Chloe: I’d like to do that. I just didn’t qualify. I actually did. It’s complicated.

Kat: Oh. Now how is it complicated?

Chloe: People screw up salad orders. Imagine the bureaucracy surrounding gender correction. It’s complicated.

Kat: Try me, I could follow.

Chloe: Okay. You have to run the qualification marathon to get into the race and when I did that, I took estrogen for over a year. I mean, my testosterone level was low enough for the Olympics to accept me as a woman.

Kat: So what happened?

Chloe: My registration was out of date. Still listed me as male. And in this category, my time was not fast enough to qualify. Boo.

Kat: Boo.

Considering the average man has about 26 pounds. It’s hard to believe that Chloe could have erased all of this in a year if she had more muscle than ten times the testosterone level. With all races won by transgender athletes, it’s no wonder Chloe wants to compete as a woman. The biological women in the race never seem to take this into account.

Fortunately, Kat manages to get a marathon spot for Chloe after a previous runner sustained an injury. However, Chloe is not exactly thrilled to take part in the marathon under a different name. For someone who likes to run and just wants to run the marathon, Chloe is quick to teach the hand that feeds her. It is almost as if she is more interested in politics than in her favorite hobby.

Chloe: Who is Carrie Morgan?

Kat: Oh, you’ll run on Sunday as they do. She hurt her knee, so you’ll take her place.

Chloe: Oh.

Kat: Are you okay?

Chloe: Yeah, um … It’s so nice and I really appreciate it. But … I don’t want to run as someone else.

Kat: Oh, I mean, you wouldn’t be running as someone else. We would still chase you as Chloe Blair. It’s just to get you in.

Chloe: Okay. That may sound silly, but it would be really shitty if someone else was on my chest when I ran. My life is still full of people telling me that I can’t be me. Old friends, family. Even some doctors. How could I let go, my favorite thing, be something that doesn’t accept me as me? Sorry, I just can’t.

Kat: I’m sorry, Chloe.

Chloe: No, no, no, no, I … I’m just explaining it. I know you tried Oh, oh, man, I’ll see you later, Kat.

Of course, Kat finally gets Chloe registered as a full participant in the New York City Marathon under her desired name. Despite the fact that she has already been rejected, Chloe only gets a second chance because she is transgender. And the magazine cheers her for being “the woman she is”.

This is basically another example of how the world has to respond to the smallest population at the expense of rules and logic. Not even doctors can convince people that gender-specific dysphoria is a problem. Anything less than unbridled praise is classified as “transphobic”, and for liberals it is worse than breaking the dreams of women athletes.