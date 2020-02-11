Advertisement

Srinagar: Train services in the Kashmir Valley will remain closed on Tuesday. According to a statement, “there are legal and regulatory concerns in the Kashmir Valley. The Banihal-Baramulla route will be closed on Tuesday.”

Tuesday is the anniversary of the death of JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat.

Train traffic had previously ceased on Republic Day.

The train service between Banihal and Baramulla takes 16 round trips and extends over the entire length of the valley. More than 20,000 people use the train every day.

Train traffic was suspended for the longest period of almost 100 days due to the repeal of Article 370 last year. Service resumed on November 26.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.