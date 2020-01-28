Train to Busan is Zombie Horror With a Heart

Advertisement

“Sorry, but you are infected.”

We have just boarded a train heading south, but one of the passengers is moving strangely. Grab your baseball bat and join the Horror Virgin Crew as we navigate zombie avalanches and social class structures with the 2016 South Korean action horror epic Train to Busan.

We get a little emotional when we talk about parenting, moral dilemmas, and game time decision making. Mickey feels a special connection to a character and we all discuss the importance of selflessness and sacrifice.

You will need your adventure jacket.

Michael Roffman

