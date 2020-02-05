Advertisement

Nikki Bella seemed surprised when she held her constructive pregnancy check and talked to her sister Brie Bella, who also thought she was pregnant, about it in the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of “Complete Bellas”.

Nikki Bella, 36, did not expect to get pregnant and confirmed this in the new trailer from Complete Bellas! The attractive brunette who introduced her and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, forecast their first offspring, possibly shocked, while the pregnant woman is in an exciting clip for the upcoming fifth season of the E! Topicality available. Your twin sister Brie BellaThe 36-year-old also learns in the memorable video that she and her second baby are pregnant at the same time, and it’s great to see it.

“Are you damn hard?” Asks Nikki Brie after Brie gives her a pregnancy check. The trailer shows a shot of Nikki finding out that she is pregnant while sitting in a bathroom with her hand over her mouth and holding a check. “Twins pregnant at the same time?” Said Brie. “I’m in shock.”

The information for the individual twins was clearly a step in a course that they had not expected, since the beginning of the trailer shows the struggles that they had with their important others. Although Nikki was initially known as “passionate” about her new love for Artem, the clip pointed to the two in an argument that ended with Artem and said, “I won’t do it.” Nikki will also be heard about their doubts speak about the relationship. “Will I be involved in something that I don’t have to be in?” She asks.

Brie and her husband Daniel BryanThe 38-year-old confirmed comparable doubts about his marriage. “I know I can be happier,” Brie admits inside the clip. “I know that maybe I will have a bigger marriage.” Nikki and Brie’s mother will also advise Brie not to stay in a sad marriage because of the children, as she expresses doubts that they have another little one. The spit turned clearly when she held her check and informed her two-year-old daughter Birdie She was “shocked” because she was pregnant.

The complete trailer for the fifth season of Complete Bellas can be seen above. The premiere is on April 9th ​​on E!