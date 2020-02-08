Trade agreement with Japan may result in the lifting of Fukushima's food restrictions

Advertisement

Japan has indicated that any future trade agreement with Great Britain

would depend on import restrictions on food imposed after the Fukushima

nuclear disaster.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo to discuss future relations after Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Advertisement

In the EU, Great Britain was part of a comprehensive trade

deal with Japan that started last year by lowering the rates for a whole series

products, including Japanese cars.

But Britain could be in a hurry to conclude new trade deals

in favor of Japan, because it strives for better conditions.

Fukushima

Motegi said he had asked Raab to cancel during their meeting

import restrictions for Japanese food and other products imposed by

Brussels after the nuclear accident in Fukushima in 2011.

The EU eased those import rules last year, but still

calls for inspections and certificates of origin for some Japanese products,

including seafood.

“Of course everything that influences food, health and health

safety standards that we would like to examine very carefully, “Raab told Reuters.

“We understand and will understand Japanese concerns about this

be scientifically guided “.

Trade friction

Raab also tried to alleviate Japanese concerns about the EU exit

can lead to trade friction with the rest of Europe.

Japanese manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. built factories

in Britain because it provided an easy gateway to the EU.

Raab predicted there is sufficient political will in both

The EU and the UK are signing a deal that will determine their future relationship

before a transition period ends at the end of the year.

“We have too much in common, too much at stake

policy to trump mutual economic self-interest.

“On both sides we now have the opportunity to focus on the positive points in the relationship,” he said.

Related: Poverty increases for children and pensioners, researchers suggest