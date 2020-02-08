Tracy Brabin raises thousands of pounds for charity by auctioning the 'shouldergate' dress Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Tracy Brabin raised an order in the Commons on Monday after Downing Street’s decision to order senior journalists from some of the UK’s major news organizations to leave for a briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans. Photo: PA wire.

Tracy Brabin raises thousands of pounds for charity after announcing that she is auctioning off-the-shoulder dress that was criticized after wearing it in the Commons.

Advertisement

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Brabin was forced to defend her clothing after the dress slipped off her shoulder when she leaned on the shipping box Tuesday because of a broken ankle.

The Labor MP for Batley and Spen has since decided to sell the dress for charity on eBay, claiming it was sold out on ASOS due to coverage.

“Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in ‘shouldergate’ as widespread across the media,” was the list.

“This is an ASOS dress that has flown off the shelves as a result of the coverage – and is now sold out!”

The money raised goes to Girlguiding, a charity for girls and young women in the UK.

“All the money raised goes to Girlguiding UK to support their work to help girls build self-confidence and self-esteem, hoping to grow up to be leaders,” the list went on.

Earlier this week, Brabin responded to criticism of her clothing on social media.

She tweeted: “Sorry, I don’t have time to respond to all of you, but I can confirm that I’m not … A snail, Hungover, A cake, About breastfeeding, A slacker, Drunk, Just beaten about a waste container.

“Who knew that people could become so emotional over a shoulder …”

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General