By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi

Updated: January 26, 2020 10:07:25 AM

The Citizenship Change Act (CAA) has triggered a series of domino protests across the country. (File)

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), who caused a series of domino protests across the country and led to 26 deaths, will be discussed in the European Parliament next week. The European Parliament will also vote on a motion for a resolution, which states that the law “will create the biggest statelessness crisis in the world,” PTI reported.

The resolution was tabled by the Group of European United Left / Nordic Green Left (GUE / NGL) in Parliament. It will be discussed next Wednesday and voted on the following day.

“The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and will create the world’s largest statelessness crisis and cause enormous human suffering,” the resolution says.

The MEA has persisted that the law “does not try to strip someone of citizenship” and that the CAA “does not change the basic structure of the Constitution”.

The resolution refers to the Charter of the United Nations, Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the India-EU Joint Action Plan signed in November 2005 and the EU-India thematic dialogue on the human rights.

An anti-CAA protest in Seelampur. (Archive)

The draft, which is characterized in the “Relations with Asian countries” section, urges the Indian authorities to “constructively” contact those who protest against the CAA and consider their demands for “discriminatory” citizenship law to withdraw.

“Instead of relieving concerns, offering corrective measures, calling on security forces to act with restraint and guaranteeing responsibility, many heads of government have made efforts to discredit, punish and threaten demonstrators,” said the resolution.

Under the new law, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are eligible for citizenship within the closing date of December 31, 2014. It has become controversial, largely because it excludes Muslims.

The resolution also states that since the Lok Sabha elections of May 2019, the Indian government had “strengthened its nationalist orientation” with hints about the repeal of Article 370 and the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the “Resolutions on current issues” category, the concern expresses concern that India “has created the legal grounds to deprive millions of Muslims of the fundamental right to equal access to citizenship” and that CAA could be combined with NRC to “make many Muslim citizens stateless”.

If adopted next week, it will be formally sent to the Indian government and parliament, as well as to the heads of the European Commission.

The Indian Express had reported on December 30 that although diplomats publicly maintained that the CAA is an “internal issue”, ambassadors and diplomats from at least 16 countries with whom The Indian Express spoke had “expressed concern” about the situation regarding the new law and the protests against it .

Meanwhile, last month, the US also said it was following developments closely and urged the Indian authorities to protect and respect the right to peaceful assembly. “We closely follow the developments with regard to the Citizenship Change Act. We urge authorities to protect and respect the right to peaceful assembly. We also urge protesters to abstain from violence, “a US Department of State spokesperson said in a statement in Washington DC.

Earlier on December 13, the US Department of Foreign Affairs stressed that “respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies,” “the United States is urging India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in compliance with the Indian constitution and democratic values. “

(with PTI inputs)

