Four tourists rescued from near the summit of Britain’s highest summit are lucky to have survived, one of their rescuers said.

The men called 999 after they got lost on Ben Nevis in snowstorms without the right equipment, three of them wore trainers.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team said they had no ice axes, crampons and apparently no map and were not dressed for winter mountaineering.

Rescue team member Miller Harris said the men were about to be supercooled when they were brought to safety and he doubted they would have survived for many more hours.

Cab

He said the group had taken a taxi from Fort William to the start of the “tourist trail” up the mountain.

Mr. Harris said: “It took 15 minutes to be in the city and to be in a serious location and situation.

“Every hike in the Scottish mountains at this time of the year is a serious undertaking and we expect everyone who is a member of a climbing club to know that, but for the general public who come on vacation, it is difficult to get information to them .

“People see that it’s called a tourist path, so they think it’s an easy walk.”

He said the weather conditions at the summit were just as “severe as they are going to get”, with winds up to 100 mph and windchill causing temperatures of -20 ° C.

The group was found on steep ice near the summit and Mr. Harris said that going a few meters further would have been a serious risk.

He added: “They were lucky in the sense that where they had a telephone signal, if that were not the case, we would not have known they were there.

“They certainly would not have survived the night and it is doubtful that they would have survived more than a few hours.”

22 team members at the Ben Nevis summit looking for group of 4 who are stuck on steep ground near the summit. Again…

Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Monday 10 February 2020

The group used the app what3words to determine their location.

The mountain rescue team was declared at noon on Monday and 22 members were involved in the search, which was closed around 7.30 p.m.

The team said in a statement on Facebook: “Extremely happy people. No winter package – no ice axes, no crampons and as far as we know no cards. Three of the boys were in trainers !!!!

“They were about 150 meters in Coire Eoghainn on steep ice and if they had slipped or went down, further consequences could be much more serious.

“Fantastic effort from the team members to find them and get them safe.

“Thanks to R151 for assistance and some great flies to get victims from Half Way Lochan.”

The group was transferred to Belford Hospital in Fort William and all men have since been released.