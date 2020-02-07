Advertisement

Ernakulam / Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, India’s ground zero for the novel corona virus, was hit where it hurts most – in the state’s tourism industry.

Kerala’s tourism potential is recognized worldwide and is equipped with extensive mountains, tea plantations, quiet backwaters and pristine beaches. It is a cow with a cash value of GBP 35,000 and offers 1.5 million jobs. Tourism accounts for 40% of the revenue of the state service sector, the most important branch of the economy.

Kerala had 1.67 million visitors last year, according to the latest economic survey, despite the Nipah outbreak and unprecedented floods that devastated the state in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

It looks different this season.

Chinese fishing nets against the Fort Kochi skyline no longer overlook luxury cruises, while beaches and bars keep customers away. Small ferries and houseboats are anchored in the famous Kuttanad backwaters, along with the stays they are employed in, and Kathakali dancers are unemployed. The elephants are also idle.

According to one of the largest hotel chains in Kerala, there were £ 2.5 million in cancellations on Wednesday and another lost £ 5 million in companies earlier this week, according to a state government official responsible for the task, data to be tabulated from each district without requesting it.

“Up to the corona (virus) we actually saw large numbers. In the high season from December to January, bookings were extended to March. But they are either postponed or simply canceled, “said the person.

More than a month after it was first identified in late December in Wuhan, China, the novel corona virus is still confusing to experts, and it is not yet clear where the virus came from. The lack of effective countermeasures and vaccines has not improved the situation.

Efforts are being made to curb the spread of the virus and the World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency. However, the virus has proven difficult: there are now 31,377 confirmed cases in 27 countries, while the death toll has reached 638.

Three cases have been confirmed in India, all in Kerala that have had no victims so far.

And there is the irony. In the first outbreak of the fatal, brain-damaging Nipah virus in 2018, 17 people died. Hundreds of people were killed in the floods.

The three that tested positive for the virus remain isolated and cut off from the rest of the world.

However, the state is a danger for international visitors. Kerala, declaring a “state catastrophe” plagued by the virus and exacerbating quarantine efforts, has done little to alleviate the concerns. A doubling of the prevention made sense, but has increased the fears of already squeamish travelers.

Gopinath Parayil, founder of travel company Blue Yonder, said that it has become more difficult for small and medium-sized tour operators to do this. He lost a £ 4.5 lakh booking this week and his agency now employs two people instead of twelve. But he thinks there is a way out.

The state government’s handling of the repeated crises had underlined Kerala’s image as a responsible host, but could use better marketing, Payaril said. “The government, like Nipah, has a strict protocol. The way it is done is transparent and accountable. That makes us a responsible travel destination. Tour operators or travelers will prefer to go to a location that recognizes a problem and is proactive than to a location where information is hidden to save the temporary image, “he said.

“The positioning of Kerala should be based on its resilience. That is the future, “he said.

subjects