During the Christmas and New Year break, thousands of vacationers had to vacate coastal areas in Victoria and the south coast of New South Wales. The advice from the fire authorities was firm: “If you don’t have to be here, go now.”

Soon the news changed. “We need you here, come back!” Was the call when cities that depended on tourism, especially at peak times such as the summer holidays, experienced an avalanche of cancellations.

But since the landscapes are scorched and the fires are still burning, the reality of the rebooking is clouded by concerns. Is it safe? Are streets open? Are the power lines functional, the supermarkets well filled and the beaches clean? Are national parks open? Furthermore, will it be a good time?

We spoke to four regions affected by bush fires and found that the answer in most cases is yes. While itineraries may need to be adjusted and you should definitely get in touch beforehand, the Blue Mountains, Hawkesbury and much of the south coast of New South Wales are indeed open for business. Many places are not affected even at the height of the crisis.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service continues to recommend avoiding remote areas. While the parks are gradually reopening, your safety cannot be guaranteed by a closed park. Some are still being tested after the recent fires or active flames are still expected. The maximum penalty for entering a closed park is $ 3,300. And yes, it’s enforceable.

Check the NPWS warnings for closings and fire bans and read the safety tips. Current NSW fires are updated on the Rural Fire Service website, on the Bushfire Information Line (1800 679 737) or in the Fires Near Me app. Check the streets on livetraffic.com.

Shoalhaven

Narrawallee Inlet in the Shoalhaven region. Photo: Andy Hutchinson / Shoalhaven Tourism

The Shoalhaven area stretches for 170 km of coastline from the Kangaroo Valley in the north to Pebbly Beach in the south, over 49 cities and 100 beaches – many of which are surrounded by scrubland, which is washed by insect drones and rustles with birds.

This map shows which areas have been affected by the fire and which have escaped the worst. When the water is monitored and clean, it’s a great time to snorkel to see weed sea dragons, smooth black rays, and giant squids. The 100-beach challenge takes people to beautiful and lesser-known beaches, 16 of which are white sand beaches that resemble the famous Hyams Beach near Huskisson (Australia’s whitest sand).

Shoalhaven’s main tourist towns of Berry, Jervis Bay, Mollymook and Ulladulla are fully functional, yet incredibly quiet. The lull means visitors can book beds in places like the glamping pioneer Paperbark Camp, which is usually full six months in advance.

The Cupitt’s Estate is five minutes from Mollymook Beach. It overlooks Burrill Lake and has a cellar door, a fromagerie, a brewery, excellent cuisine, and Sunday music events. It is just one of several wineries close to the beaches around Berry and Shoalhaven Heads. Several combinations of wine and bath are possible.

From Sydney you drive 90 minutes to Berry through the windy landscape of the Kangaroo Valley or directly to the Seven Mile Beach National Park with accommodations in Gerroa, Nowra or Jaspers Brush. Alternatively, the Keep On Camping website shows which caravan parks and campsites are open across Australia.

Further south, the new Jervis Bay Brewing Company is one of many companies that feel the danger of a slow summer. “The locals travel as much as they can, but their pockets are only as deep – they hurt too,” says co-owner Paul Walker. The company is currently in a precarious position – they had counted on visitors during the Christmas season and now: “Because we didn’t get this trade, we are now in a position where we don’t have enough money to earn more or can beer “.

Walker is grateful that his area has been spared the worst fires. He said, “We avoided a bullet, great time,” but now he says, “The whole area is screaming for people to come back.”

If you accept his invitation, dolphin tours and fishing tours are available. Booderee Botanic Gardens, Australia’s only Aboriginal botanical garden, with guided walks. Or head south to Pebbly Beach in Murramarang National Park to spot surfers, sea eagles and kangaroos on a single beach trip.

Blue Mountains and the Hawkesbury

The Fairfax Heritage Track in the Blue Mountains. Photo: Elinor Sheargold / DPIE

While it has been estimated that around 80% of the Blue Mountains’ world heritage has been affected by the recent bushfires, the popular tourist strips of the high mountain towns of Katoomba and Leura never closed. “Mass cancellations” still happened, “says Jason Cronshaw, President of Blue Mountains Tourism.” (But) compared to other regions where tourism attractions, hotels and infrastructure have been destroyed, we can see how blessed we are. “

The Blue Mountains can be a day trip or weekend away from Sydney by train, bus or car. To help businesses in need, drive along the Bells Line of Road through the bushfire-affected Hawkesbury region. An hour later, Kurrajong offers some excellent alfresco lunches, while the Bilpin orchards await you 15 minutes west. Apples, persimmons, and plums are there for the recovery season, but some farms are hit by fires.

Travel from Bilpin to Blackheath via Mount Victoria, home of the historic Mount Vic Flicks cinema. Many viewpoints and walks in the Blue Mountains National Park are open again. On the wheelchair-friendly Fairfax Heritage route “you can see the regeneration of fire at its best,” says an NPWS spokesman. These include “beautiful, colorful shoots that reappear on the blackened trees”.

Katoomba meanwhile offers antiques, cocktails, record shopping, and an abundance of outdoor shops and cafes. Mr. Pickwick’s Fine Old Books are a treasure trove of vintage delicacies, or visit New Business Steep St to mix impeccable tea, ancient remedies, plants, art, and vintage synthesizers from impeccable sources.

sapphire coast

The Blue Basin at Bermagui on the far south coast of New South Wales. Photo: Micah Goldwater / The Guardian

Halfway between Sydney and Melbourne, the sapphire coast is bursting with national parks, lagoons, rivers, fish and delicious seafood. The main coastal cities of Bermagui, Tathra, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden are not affected by fires, but some national parks remain closed.

The NPWS hopes that Bournda National Park (near Tathra) will reopen soon, so that visitors can enjoy the secluded beach, dolphin watching, and lagoon kayaking. The rocky 47 km coast of the Ben Boyd National Park between Eden and Pambula offers long circular routes and crystal clear snorkeling.

It is also possible to stay close to townships. The photographer’s pleasure at the Bermagui Blue Pool – a sea bath with showers, toilets and stairs – is good for children or the elderly. In Bermagui Fisherman’s Wharf, which is known for its deep-sea fishing, you can see tuna or kingfish from boats – and at Il Passengio, the region’s favorite restaurant, straight to your plate. The new harbar now overlooks the harbor.

There are several breathtaking beaches to choose from in Merimbula. Alternatively, you can go on an oyster farming tour with Wheeler’s Seafood directly from Lake Merimbula. Sydney Rock Oysters are also freshly peeled at Broadwater Oysters on Pambula Lake or wrapped up for a picnic from anywhere along the Oyster Trail. The village of Pambula offers a variety of historic houses with bull porches and some great shopping, including the Wild Ryes artisan bakery.

On Eden’s “hump road”, the local Aboriginal land agency is working to connect the old trails for a 365 km walk on the Bundian Way. At the moment, you can learn how the katungul and the beowas (killer whales) interact on the 600-meter whale dreamer path, or complete the 1.8-kilometer beach-to-beach story walk. Children are happy about the Killer Whale Museum in the municipality of Eden.