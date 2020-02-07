Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

Indian tour operators estimate that they could lose up to $ 500 million due to the failure of tourists from China and other countries due to the outbreak of the corona virus. These costs could quadruple if they continued all year round.

The state-owned airline Air India has canceled flights to China and Hong Kong until further notice, while the private airline IndiGo has suspended its flights until February 20.

“There is panic in the tourism industry as thousands of bookings have been canceled,” said E.M. Najeeb, Vice President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators.

He said foreign and local tourists cancel the trip to the southern state of Kerala, where three cases of the disease have been confirmed, causing the state authorities to declare the state of emergency.

More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited India in 2018 and were among the top 10 nationals according to government estimates, although they accounted for less than 3% of the 10.6 million foreign tourists in 2018.

According to tour operators, more than 50,000 Chinese tourists are expected from January to February, and most of these bookings have now been canceled. India, like other countries, has blocked the entry of people from China and Hong Kong.

“We fear an immediate loss of up to $ 500 million as the coronavirus outbreak has hit tourists from China, Hong Kong and neighboring countries,” said Pronab Sarkar, national president of the Indian Tour Operator Association.

He said the losses for domestic tour operators were much higher since many outgoing local tourists to China and other countries also canceled bookings after the outbreak.

India earns nearly $ 30 billion in foreign tourists annually and fears that this could harm the already weakened growth.

Sanjeev Sanyal, chief financial advisor to the Treasury, said Reuters authorities were closely monitoring the situation and would respond quickly if it evolved.

However, India could also benefit as the outbreak could lead to lower oil prices and softer global interest rates.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das described the coronavirus as a new risk of stuttering economic growth, which is expected to drop to an 11-year low of 5% in March’s fiscal year.

