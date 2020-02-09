Tough road ahead for some of the best areas - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The CIF Southern Section released the pairings for the girls’ basketball playoffs on Sunday, with several teams drawing favorable draws in their division.

The action for the first round starts on Thursday and for the second round it is Saturday. All games are expected to start at 7:00 p.m.

Flintridge Prep (22-4), the region’s top team, finished sixth in Division 2AA and has a home game against Arcadia (14-13). The Rebels, Prep League champions, feature three of the region’s best guards: Kaitlyn Chen, Ashley Chea and Sofia Gonzalez.

“This season was by far the hardest season we’ve ever played,” said Jayme Kiyomura-Chan, co-head coach of Flintridge Prep. “It challenged our girls to find a way to work together at both ends of the pitch and not just rely on a few key players.”

Hacienda league champions Los Altos (25-2), who are currently in a winning streak of 15 games, meet Foothill (19-9). If both Flintridge Prep and Los Altos have victories, they will compete in one of the highly anticipated games of the year on Saturday.

The division is staffed by highly qualified teams in the region.

Bonita (18-8), co-champion of the Palomares League, has a home game against Corona Santiago (15-11). St. Paul (22-4), champion of the Camino Real League, meets Crossroads (15-13).

Pasadena (17-6), who won the first title in the Pacific League since 2006, will host the Canyon High of Canyon Country (18-10).

After the Open Division, Division 1 is the hardest. Glendora, La Canada, Keppel and Sonora compete here.

The Tartans (21-7), co-champions of the Palomares League, have a home game against Rancho Verde (16-10). Jorday Holmes played a crucial role for the tartans. The senior has an average of 21 points and 12 rebounds per game.

“Our team went through an extremely tough schedule this year,” said Glendora’s coach Adam Nunemaker. “The idea of ​​challenging ourselves and preparing to play well in our league and try a run in Division 1.”

La Canada (18-8), led by junior striker Lauren Scoville, receives Brentwood (21-7). The Spartans remained undefeated in the Rio Hondo League.

Keppel (21-6), who won his 100th consecutive game in the Almont League on Friday, welcomes Chino Hills (9-16).

One team that aims to get a deep run in the playoffs is La Salle (21-7).

Under Scott Wiard, the coach of the first year, the Lancers took fourth place in the 4AA division and hosted St. Pius X / St. Matthias (17-11). At the head of La Salle is the young Ellie Chen. The snipers score an average of 16 points per game.

Other games in the first round are Whitney (12-14) at Bassett (19-5); Portola (17-8) in Arroyo (16-11); Orange Vista (18-9) at Duarte (15-5); and Rancho Alamitos (16-9) in Pasadena Poly (17-7).

Whitter Christian (23-4), who finished second in the Olympic League, will travel to Segerstrom (12-14).

There is a doozy local first round game in Division 2A playoffs.

Bishop Amat (13-10), who took a big place after his last place in the Del Rey League, faces host Northview (21-7), the co-champions of the Valle Vista League. The winner will meet El Rancho (20-7) on Saturday. The Dons, co-champions of the Del Rio League, received a goodbye in the first round.

Covina (18-10), the other team looking to win the Valle Vista League title, welcomes Lompoc (10-15) in a Division 3AA affair. La Serna (9-5), co-champions of the Del Rio League, meets El Segundo (20-8)

Marshall, who suffered a narrow defeat in the championship game against Arroyo (27-26), took second place in Division 4A and will host Sierra Vista (10-11).