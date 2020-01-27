Advertisement

Matt Withers

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell (photo: John Hercock)

A conservative MP has banned French and German wine from his constituency’s Brexit celebration on Friday and only allowed drinks from the UK and the Commonwealth.

Andrew Rosindell, a hard-boiled Brexiteer who spoke of his “humiliation” of having to wear a pink passport, organized the party in his constituency of Romford, East London, when the United Kingdom left the European Union at 11:00 p.m.

The MP informed the Sunday Express that he would host the “big party at Margaret Thatcher House” – the name of his constituency office – with “fireworks at 11pm”.

He said: “We have music from the British Isles and we sing and dance from all over the UK and we have a great British buffet with UK food and English sparkling wine – nothing French or German but all British and Commonwealth.

“We’re going to celebrate in style and at 11:00 am when everything is ready we’ll sing God Save the Queen and Rule Britannia.

“I think big numbers will come. Everyone is welcome.”

Rosindell made headlines after the Brexit vote when he demanded that BBC One label it God Save The Queen before the shows closed every night, although BBC One shows haven’t closed at night since 1997.

He added: “This is a turning point in our history, whatever people’s views may be. We will celebrate a bit, but it is a serious decision that the country has made.

“We are developing as a nation. We are becoming more global, we will be out there in the world again – Britain’s back.”

Downing Street said Friday’s front of # 10 will be turned into a Brexit countdown clock that will expire at 10 p.m. Union flags will line the mall and Parliament Square with government buildings that glow red, white, and blue in a light show to “symbolize the strength and unity of our four nations.”

