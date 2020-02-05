Advertisement

Baroness Nicky Morgan arrives for a cabinet meeting. Photo: Paul Ellis / PA.

PA wire / PA images

Advertisement

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan used the Daily Mail to claim that the BBC could end up in the same way as a collapsed video company Blockbuster.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Morgan said, “Accountability and value for money should be at the heart of how the BBC is funded,” as its department starts a consultation on evasion of the license fee.

People will be asked for their opinion whether criminal sanctions for not paying the license fee should be replaced by an alternative enforcement arrangement.

Baroness Morgan wrote in the Daily Mail that the government’s role was to “help public service broadcasters be better prepared to meet the challenges of the digital age.”

Referring to Blockbuster, who fell into the administration in 2013, she wrote: “As the world around us changes, our laws must change.

“It requires the BBC to be innovative and to move with the times.

“We don’t want a beacon of British values ​​and world-class entertainment that ends like Blockbuster.”

Baroness Morgan will also announce a flexible payment plan for the TV license that allows “vulnerable people, including those over 75” to split the bill into installments.

From June this year, the current schedule for all over-75s who receive free TV licenses is limited to those who are entitled to a pension.

The BBC has previously said it cannot afford to take on the financial burden of the government.

Chairman of the DCMS selection committee Julian Knight tweeted: “The prospect of a criminal record for TV license evasion would have major consequences for BBC.

“It is time for an open conversation about how we consume and pay for media. We need a new, sustainable BBC financing model that protects the most vulnerable in society.”

Any movement to decriminalize license-free evasion will not take effect until April 2022, according to the Department of Digital Culture, Media and Sport.

The department said: “The consultation does not ask for opinions about other changes to the TV license and it is clear that decriminalization of TV license fees would have an impact on BBC financing.”

A BBC spokesperson said that any proposal to decriminalize non-payment of license fees should be considered at the time of the settlement.

He added: “A detailed assessment commissioned by the government found the current system to be the fairest and most effective.

“It has not recommended any change – partly because the current system is effective in ensuring payment with very few people who ever go to jail.”

In 2018, five people in England and Wales went to jail for not paying fines, he said, adding, “There is a question about what problem this repeated consultation is trying to solve.”

Any change “must be fair for compliance with law-paying licensing fees and must be delivered in a way that does not fundamentally undermine the BBC’s ability to deliver the services they enjoy,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the broadcaster added: “The BBC tried to set up a Netflix service ten years ago while still sending DVDs by mail, but this was prevented by regulators.

“There is a danger that politicians will catastrophe the situation. The BBC is the most used media organization in the UK. It reaches the most people. It is used the most. You wouldn’t think that from some of the things being said today. “

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General