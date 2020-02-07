Tory Brexiteer storms out TV after arguing about government cutbacks | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Video

Iain Dale storms Good Morning Britain. Photo: ITV.

Advertisement

Archant

Tory Brexiteer broadcaster Iain Dale has dramatically stormed a TV set about a debate about government austerity and cuts in social care.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Dale appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside commentators Grace Blakeley and Nihal Arthanayake when the conversation focused on the discussion about Jonty Bravery, the autistic teenager who nearly killed a French boy by pushing him off a balcony in Tate’s modern gallery.

Economist and political commentator Blakeley claimed that the incident was partly due to cuts and cuts in social care, but when Dale claimed that this argument was “utter nonsense,” his fellow guests wanted to point out that he was wrong.

He said, “It has nothing to do with spending cuts, this has to do with people who do it sensibly and report something.”

He added: “You don’t have to have thousands of pounds to be wise”.

He probably went alone because there was no one who could accompany him at all times because there were no means.

BBC radio presenter Arthanayake said his claim was “ridiculous” and told the former Tory candidate, “Wiping it off without facts and saying” this is not about resources “is ridiculous. Do you want the data about the lack of resources? Ridiculous. “

Dale became frustrated with the panel as he struggled to convey his own answer before the presenters intervened to give him an opinion.

But the annoyed presenter chose to stand up and said “OK, that’s it” before removing his microphone and storming the set, claiming later that the panelists were trying to “close” him.

Presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard urged Dale to return to the set to continue the discussion, while his guests pulled it off and claimed it was not an adult reaction to the debate.

“Wow, what a pique flurry,” said Arthanayake, before joking “he is a West Ham fan.”

“I decided it wasn’t worth hanging out. Apologies to [show presenters] Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins,” he later tweeted.

He wrote: “I enjoy my early mornings on @ GMB with @ Jacqui_Smith1 because they are all about civilized discussions. Today it wasn’t. It was about closing me down. I decided it wasn’t worth hanging out. Apologies to @kategarraway, @Benshephard & @CharlotteHawkns but enough is enough. “

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General