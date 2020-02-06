Tory Brexiteer MP who attended conference alongside extreme right-wing politicians avoids suspension | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Brexit MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photo: Sky News.

Archant

Advertisement

A Tory Brexiteer Member of Parliament who received much criticism for speaking with extreme right-wing politicians at an Italian conference was reprimanded by the party – but not suspended.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Daniel Kawczynski defied critics to speak at an event in Rome as part of a line-up with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Matteo Salvini.

The Shrewsbury and Atcham MP were condemned by the Council of Representatives of British Jews and the envoy of the government for post-Holocaust issues, the Tory Lord Pickles.

But a conservative party spokeswoman said that despite the “unacceptable” appearance, the MP would not be suspended.

“Daniel Kawczynski has been formally warned that his attendance at this event was not acceptable, especially in the light of the views of some of those present, whom we fully condemn, and that he is expected to adhere to higher standards,” she said.

MORE: Brexiteer MP claimed that he was present alongside the extreme right to give an ‘analysis of Brexit’

“Daniel has accepted this and apologized.”

The MP was convicted in the days prior to the National Conservatism conference, but tried to justify his intentions and attacked his critics in a letter to his local newspaper published before the conference.

Following the formal warning, the anti-Semitism campaign called on Kawczynski to publicly apologize, something his office did not immediately intend.

An MCB spokesperson added: “Serious questions must be asked about why this was allowed in the first place, why the party now finds it unacceptable, and why it feels that a blow to the wrist is sufficient.

“Kawczynski must have the whip removed and be subjected to a thorough investigation if the conservatives at least want to claim a” zero tolerance “policy on all forms of racism.”

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General