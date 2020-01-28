Toronto Maple Leafs newcomer Rasmus Sandin scores first NHL goal

Advertisement

Rasmus Sandin is doing very well in his second NHL season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Really better than good: Sandin got the proverbial monkey off his back on Monday when he scored his first NHL goal.

The goal was scored in the second round of Toronto’s game against the Nashville Predators during an attack against the Leafs. Forward Alexander Kerfoot brought the puck directly into the net, only Nashville goalkeeper Pekka Rinne knocked the puck away.

The puck slid outside to open the ice as Predators Center Ryan Johansen headed for the net. Rinne was torn from the kink when his pad also collided with teammate Mattias Ekholm. This mess gave Sandin an open network to shoot at for his first career goal.

This memorable record was not Sandin’s only highlight of the night. His long pass from his own defensive zone to William Nylander caused an outlier and earned him support for the game’s opening goal.

Sandin’s two points on Monday earned him a total of six points in his first ten NHL games. Having reached this 10-game mark, the first year of his entry-level contract with Toronto has officially burned down. After the 2021-22 season, he now becomes an RFA. It seems worthwhile for the Leafs. Sandin has scored all but one of his points since being recalled after an Morgan Rielly injury and has played more defensively against Toronto in each game.

Toronto (26-17-7, 59 points) won the game 5-2 in Nashville on Monday.

