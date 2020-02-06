Toronto Maple Leafs merchantable quality: much needed goaltending, grit comes from Los Angeles Kings

Advertisement

NEW YORK – The future of Toronto Maple Leafs between the pipes was officially turbid until about 50 minutes after they lost a second consecutive game, 5-3 from the New York Rangers.

Two nights earlier, No. 1 retired Frederik Andersen was injured and left the game after the first period in the team’s 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. Andersen is out with a neck injury and the time frame for his return is unknown. That helps a team on the outside to look at the late season.

Advertisement

Backup Michael Hutchinson, who has struggled powerfully this season, entered the net and allowed three goals on 13 shots while the Leafs let a 3-1 lead slip away in the third period. He was no better against the Rangers because he misread chance after chance and got four goals in 34 shots.

NHL TRADE TRACKER 2020: list of deals completed before the deadline

With Toronto having a play-offs or bust mentality, CEO Kyle Dubas finally pulled the lead on a transaction that allegedly had been going on for some time.

Here’s how the Leafs did.

Maple Leafs received from Los Angeles:

Goalkeeper Jack Campbell, attacker Kyle Clifford

Kings received from Toronto:

Forward Trevor Moore, Columbus’s third round draw in 2020 (previously taken over from Ottawa on July 1, 2019) and a conditional third round draw in 2021. Los Angeles retains 50 percent of Clifford’s salary as part of the transaction. According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the conditional choice is based on whether UFA is re-signing Kyle Clifford and a number of victories by Campbell.

That conditional third in ’21 becomes a 2nd RD pick if Clifford signs again with the Leafs OF Campbell to win a certain number of games … Kings are guaranteed at least the 3rd Rd pick if neither of these conditions is met https: //t.co/2GHoMyPFOJ

– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) 6 February 2020

Click on for more information about the deal here.

Leafs rating: A-

Coach Sheldon Keefe of Toronto was non-committal after the loss of Rangers over Hutchinson from Friday when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Scotiabank Arena.

“It’s too early to tell and there is clearly a lot going on with Fred and a number of other things,” he said.

Well, now we know what those “other things” were. The Maple Leafs got their backup goal – and possibly starting goalkeeper – for the near future.

Campbell doesn’t have good grades this year, but to be honest, the kings aren’t a good hockey team. In 20 games, he is 8-10-2 with a .900 savings percentage and -4.82 GSAA. Last season, he went 10-14-1 in 31 games with a .928 saving percentage and a 15.16 GSAA in a Kings team that was just as bad.

For perspective: Campbell has 109 goals against percentage (the average of the competition is 100) and a GSAA of -4.82. Quick has a 116 goals against percentage and a GSAA of -13.70 (and he looks better than last year). These kings are HARD to play behind.

– Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) February 6, 2020

Despite the bad figures, he is a clear upgrade from Hutchinson. He may have only 58 NHL games under his belt, but considering how bad the kings have been for him – they are 0-20-1 when they fall behind after a period – he has done an admirable job and from viewing this clip of saves, it is easy to see that he is following the puck and reading the game far above the level of Hutchinson.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnson also notes that Crawford has another two years on his contract and may be exposed in the Seattle expansion version.

As for Clifford, he will be a bottom six ahead, but will add a much needed grainy, tough, physical element. Toronto is a finesse team with people like Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares. It has the second best offensive numbers (193 goals ahead) in the NHL, but the average is also only 16.9 hits per game (the competition average is around 21.6); against the Rangers they were outhit 29-12.

NHL POWER RANKINGS: Toronto Maple Leafs drop

Speaking of Tavares, he was tagged rough at the end of the game after a fight with Ryan Lindgren, something the captain of the team and one of the top scorers don’t have to do.

“He checked me and then I thought he was just pushing me and I couldn’t go against it,” Tavares said, adding that he fought for his ice. The struggle came 40 seconds after Zach Hyman dropped the gloves with ex-teammate from the University of Michigan, Jacob Trouba, and was left bloody. Those two have five fights between them, according to hockeyfights.com.

In the late season – which is not guaranteed for Toronto at this time – physical large bodies are needed. The Leafs participated in Wednesday’s game with only two fights in the season – and the first was only when Travis Dermott dropped the gloves in early December. According to hockeyfights.com, Clifford has three and 80 in his career this season.

Clifford is a rental player (he becomes UFA on July 1) and also takes two Stanley Cup rings. Like his reunited teammate Jake Muzzin, he has driven deep into the late season, knows how physical the play-offs are and has tasted success. That is the key in the dressing room.

He may have only 129 career points (60 goals, 69 assists) in 660 games, but he adds a nice layer to a selection that has missed that element.

A brief note: Dubas knew what he got in return, apart from what each player brings. The first deal from The Leafs GM with the Soo Greyhounds from OHL was the acquisition of Campbell from Windsor. John Shannon also pointed out that Dubas represented Clifford when he was a cop.