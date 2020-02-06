Tories reprimand MP for speaking alongside extreme right-wing politicians at the conference

Advertisement

A Tory MP who was generally convicted of speaking with extreme right-wing politicians at a conference has reprimanded the party, but avoided a suspension.

Daniel Kawczynski defied critics to speak at an event in Rome as part of a line-up with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban and the Italian Matteo Salvini.

The Shrewsbury and Atcham MP were condemned by the Council of Representatives of British Jews and the envoy of the government for post-Holocaust issues, the Tory Lord Pickles.

The Muslim Council of Great Britain said that its presence alongside “Islamophobes and anti-Semites” was “unacceptable,” while Labor called for the lifting of the whip.

A conservative party spokeswoman said Thursday that his appearance was unacceptable and said the MP had been reprimanded.

“Daniel Kawczynski has been formally warned that his attendance at this event was not acceptable, especially in the light of the views of some of those present, whom we fully condemn, and that he is expected to adhere to higher standards,” she said.

“Daniel has accepted this and apologized.”

Convicted

The MP was convicted in the days prior to the National Conservatism conference, but tried to justify his intentions and attacked his critics in a letter to his local newspaper published on the morning of the conference.

Mr Salvini is an anti-immigration hardliner, while fellow speaker Ryszard Legutko is a Polish member of the law and justice who allegedly described homophobia as a “completely fictional problem”.

The line-up also included Marion Marechal, the niece of the French extreme right-wing leader Marine Le Pen. Mrs. Marechal has described France as “the little niece of Islam.”

Mr. Kawczynski, a Brexiteer born in Poland, had written the Shropshire Star that he would defy those who “regretted” him by speaking at the conference anyway.

“It is clear that Messrs Orban and Salvini are not to everyone’s taste,” he wrote.

“But they represent serious ideas and concerns, some of which are shared by many UK citizens.

“They have certainly proved electorally attractive in their own country and have every right to speak at a conference on the subject of national sovereignty, to defend precisely what they have committed to and that explains their popularity with voters.”

